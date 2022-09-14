ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp

By Caleb Wethington
DALLAS (KDAF) — When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you’re willing to do for your tastebuds.

Yelp has released a list of the top 100 donut shops in the country and Texas is listed frequently throughout the list, “For many people, donuts are a perfect treat. Starting with some sweetened dough, shaped and fried, it’s not that hard to make a good one. (They’re almost all pretty good, aren’t they?) But making a great donut… that’s a different story.”

If size matters to you, then the No. 1 donut shop in the country according to Yelp is for you. You know the saying, everything is bigger in Texas, and this donut shop in the Lone Star State is known for its Texas-sized donut, which is 14 inches.

The report says, “Some shops, like #1-ranked Round Rock Donuts near Austin, Texas, are local institutions that have been serving their communities for generations.”

Here’s a list of all the Texas donut shops that cracked the top 100:

  • Round Rock Donuts – Round Rock
  • Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe – Spring
  • Twinkle Donuts – The Colony
  • Dawn Donuts – Houston
  • Monster Donuts – Leander
  • Best Donut – Fort Worth
  • Sunny Donuts – Plano
  • A&H Donuts – Fort Worth
  • Sara’s Donut Story – Flower Mound
  • S-H Donuts – Austin
  • Texas Donuts – Lorton
Ash Williams
2d ago

No Voodoo?? I love Round Rock Donuts, but you can’t leave Voodoo out!

