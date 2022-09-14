Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023
Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
NASCAR: 3 critical options for Tyler Reddick in 2023
Tyler Reddick's plans for the 2023 NASCAR season remain murky after the Kyle Busch to RCR news. Let's dive into the three big options for Reddick.
Denny Hamlin Speaks Glowingly of Kyle Busch’s Influence on His Career, and Details Why His JGR Teammate Rejected Potential Ride at 23XI Racing
Denny Hamlin candidly discusses the "bittersweet" departure of Kyle Busch from Joe Gibbs Racing and why his teammate rejected a potential opportunity at 23XI Racing. The post Denny Hamlin Speaks Glowingly of Kyle Busch’s Influence on His Career, and Details Why His JGR Teammate Rejected Potential Ride at 23XI Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Scheduling a NASCAR Cup Playoff Race at Bristol Is Downright Sadistic
Saturday night's Cup Series race at Bristol will trim the NASCAR Playoff field from 16 to 12. While points leader Christopher Bell is safe and can sleep relatively well this week, the same can’t be said of former champion Kevin Harvick, who is 16th and has some ground to make up.
Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol
Alex Bowman doesn't have a great shot to improve his standing in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Bristol. The post Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bristol Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the green flag in Bristol, TN. Now, the field rolls to the half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Bristol starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual |...
NASCAR announces 2023 Cup schedule, which remains largely unchanged
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NASCAR released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday that includes previously announced races at the new downtown Chicago street course and a return to North Wilkesboro in North Carolina along with only one notable date shift. The Cup Series schedule is largely unchanged from the 2022 version, with...
Formula 1 Plans ‘Affordable’ General Admission Tickets For Las Vegas GP
F1The Las Vegas GP will start later than any other race, but will also allow access to more casual fans.
NASCAR: John Hunter Nemechek a candidate to join 23XI Racing
John Hunter Nemechek is expected to be a candidate to join NASCAR's 23XI Racing if Kurt Busch retires. Plus, 23XI Racing has contingency plans without Reddick.
NASCAR Mailbag: The Comparison Between Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Is Neither Bananas nor Apples to Apples
A column about Denny Hamlin earlier this week triggered numerous questions about Dale Earnhardt. The post NASCAR Mailbag: The Comparison Between Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Is Neither Bananas nor Apples to Apples appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hendrick Motorsports’ future after Kyle Larson’s big extension through 2026
Kyle Larson's latest extension sees him with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2026 season. Let's have a deep dive into the organization's future in NASCAR.
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
Oakland 8, Texas 7
AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title
Tonight, AJ Allmendinger clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season title at Bristol Motor Speedway… The post AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title appeared first on Outsider.
