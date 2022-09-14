ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders County, MT

Bull Gin Complex fires burning 3,700 acres in Sanders County

By MTN News
 3 days ago
THOMPSON FALLS - The Bull Gin Complex of fires in Sanders County has grown from a combined 3,047 acres to 3,673 acres and are 0% contained, according to the Wednesday update.

The Complex is comprised of the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire.

  • Government Fire: 2,284 acres (NE of Noxon)
  • Billiard Fire: 1,112 acres (NE of Heron)
  • Isabella Lake Fire: 277 acres (Cabinet Mountains Wilderness)
The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has closed Government Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road to the public. Access is limited to residents and fire personnel only.

Drivers are once again being asked to adhere to the reduced speed limits posted on Montana Highway 200.

Fire managers report an infrared flight at 11 p.m. on Tuesday showed minimal growth over the past two days.

Government Fire

The fire perimeter has grown slowly to the north, and towards control lines to the south and east. On Tuesday, firefighters and engine crews successfully held control line on the west side, using available water resources and mitigating trees as they fell across the fireline. Additionally. night operations consisting of engines and a firefighting module patrolled Government Creek Road and the southern control line.

Billiard Fire

Smoky conditions moderated fire activity over the last two days. On Tuesday, firefighters held control line along the western edge of the fire and began working interior to further secure the line. Heavy equipment continued fuel removal efforts along Fatman Road. Water systems are in place for all structures along Blue Creek, Blue Creek Bay, Hillside Lane, and Fatman Road.

Isabella Lake Fire

The fire remains unstaffed and monitored.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads into pre-evacuation status on Friday . People are being asked to sign up for Sanders County Emergency Alerts at 406-203-0082 to stay informed of the status of emergency conditions.

An emergency declaration has been issued by the Sanders County Commission due to area wildfires. Information regarding road and trail closures can be found on the Kootenai National Forest website .

There are 675 people assigned to the Bull Gin Complex fires.

