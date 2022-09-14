ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Evangelista Cozies Up With Kate Moss Amid Welcome Return to NYFW After Coolsculpting Lawsuit

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
Linda Evangelista has been missing from New York Fashion Week for 15 years, but this year, she made her big return to the runway after settling her Coolsculpting lawsuit. She didn’t make her triumphant return alone; fellow supermodel Kate Moss was there to support her at the Fendi show on Tuesday.

Evangelista took a hiatus from photoshoots for the last six years because she was dealing with serious complications from her cosmetic surgery procedure. While she still suffers from the side effects, the 57-year-old model looked unbelievably stunning at the Fendi show. Wearing a voluminous turquoise-blue taffeta cape and white satin gloves, Evangelista cut an elegant figure on the catwalk. She slicked back her hair and kept her makeup simple to highlight her natural beauty.

She also shared a few behind-the-scenes snapshots from NYFW , which showed how close she still is to the 48-year-old Moss. The huddled together in a friendly way with Moss resting her head against Evangelista’s shoulder — it looked like no time had passed since they last saw each other. Kim Kardashian even made the supermodel’s Instagram carousel, but it was Moss who got the coveted first spot.

Evangelista has been open about her battle with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, a rare side effect from Coolsculpting that increases and hardens the fat cells, instead of decreasing them. She revealed the mishap took a toll on her mental health.  “ I was so embarrassed , I’d just spent all this money and the only way I could think of to fix it was zero calories, and so I just drank water. Or sometimes I would have a stick of celery or one apple,” she explained to British Vogue . “I was losing my mind.” The supermodel is now working her way back to life in the public eye — and she’s doing it with the support of her fashion industry friends.

