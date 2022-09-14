Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
The HomePod mini is for Sirious Apple users only
The HomePod mini is a smart speaker that brings Siri into your home in all her light. With a simple and attractive design, the HomePod mini works as a hub for your smart devices to connect to, while moonlighting as a rich, full-bodied speaker that will surprise you with its quality. But is it a good choice for your smart home journey?
Apple Users React to iPhone's iOS 16 Features: 'What We All Wanted'
The ability to unsend messages and automatically cut objects from images won widespread praise, but some felt many updates had been on Androids "for years."
Digital Trends
How to sell your parents on a smart assistant
We all know how discerning, doubtful, and lovingly thick-headed our parents can be, especially when it comes time to adapting new technologies. I’m sure many of us can still hear the arguments about switching to a flatscreen TV buzzing around in our brains (“but the Trinitron still works great!”), which can make the idea of trying to convince mom or dad to start using Alexa a bit of a daunting task.
ZDNet
How to set up motion-triggered smart lights as an Alexa routine
Last year, I wrote a review of the beautiful Govee Lyra light bar, and showed that it can be paired with a motion sensor. But I didn't really go into much detail about how to do it, and how to think about setting up smart home triggers and actions. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
technewstoday.com
How to Change Google Maps Voice?
With an in-built navigation voice on Google Maps, it has been more convenient for us to navigate through routes to reach our destination. However, when it differs from your native language, you might not clearly understand the map’s voice. Or you might be tired of listening to the same voice repetitively.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro innovation scorecard: The homeruns and the strikeouts
Apple's flagship product launch of 2022 is in the books and our hands have now clasped the iPhone 14 Pro. How does it measure up this year? Let's talk about the best -- and the most important -- innovations in the new iPhones. Let's also talk about what we didn't get, and what we're still waiting for.
Google Messages' potential feature will make voice memos easier to understand
Google appears to be working on a voice message transcription feature for Messages, along with a broader set of emoji reactions and a new gallery view design.
Simple Google hack could save your life – and it only takes seconds
TECH can be a great force for good, especially when it comes to safety in the real world. Google has built a very useful tool into its Maps app which may come in especially handy if a loved one is heading home alone at night. Though it can be used...
RELATED PEOPLE
Phone Arena
Google teases the colors of the Pixel 7 yet again, but this time with potato chips
When you hear the name Google, a few things probably come to your mind. You probably think of Google Search, Gmail, Google Docs, Android, and Google's own Pixel devices like the. Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro. But we bet you never think about potato chips?. Apparently, the...
knowtechie.com
How to make Alexa stop saying ‘OK’ – A step-by-step guide
Many users have complained about how annoying Alexa’s default response of “OK” is when they make a request. While beginners might find this acceptable, more experienced users have a harder time dealing with it. The issue is easily understandable if you live in a smart home with...
Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature
ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device. In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon. This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists...
ZDNet
iPhone 14 eSIM: How to transfer your number to Apple's newest iPhone
Apple's iPhone 14 lineup has a bunch of new features, ranging from satellite connectivity to upgraded cameras and on the Pro models, an always-on display, complete with what Apple's calling the Dynamic Island. But the four new phones also have another feature that's going to change how you transfer your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
How to 'downgrade' a Windows 11 PC to Windows 10
Most new PCs today come preinstalled with Windows 11. The hardware was designed to work with Microsoft's latest operating system, and most models built for the consumer market don't offer the option to install the older Windows 10. (PCs made for the enterprise market sometimes offer this option, but the price tag for these business-class PCs is typically higher.)
What is Google Voice?
Google Voice is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone service, which means it allows voice calls over a broadband internet connection. You can use the service to make and receive phone calls and text messages. While it might seem like a regular phone line, it has a few more advantages. You get the Voice number instantly and can forward calls to multiple numbers simply by flipping a toggle. Plus, the pricing is as affordable as it gets.
The $29 Roku Express streaming player just got a big update — and it’s up for preorder now
Roku is focussing on two new products for the holidays — a revamped Express and a completely new Roku Wireless Bass speaker — along with a new software experience for owners of Roku streaming devices.
ZDNet
iOS 16: How to get the most out of your iPhone's new lock screen
Starting with iOS 16, your iPhone's lock screen is so much more than just a long list of alerts and a clock stacked atop your wallpaper. You can now customize the first screen you see every time you pick up or wake your iPhone, including the font and color used for the clock. You'll also have the option to add widgets to your lock screen, giving you quick access to an app or information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Protect your new iPhone 14 with the most durable, eco-friendly cases
The iPhone 14 is here and with it comes the search for the perfect case. Though some may believe that the iPhone 14 looks far better without a case, you might want to take precautions to protect your quadruple-digit investment. As ZDNET's Christina Darby pointed out, iPhone 13 cases still...
Android Authority
What is Thread, and why does it matter in a smart home?
Make Thread a priority whenever you're considering gear. Thread is a label you’ve probably seen increasingly often if you’ve been shopping for smart home accessories in the past year. It’s entirely possible, though, to have missed what Thread is, or why you should care — in which case here’s a primer on the technology, why you should be hunting it down, and some of the best Thread devices you can buy.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off Time to Stand Notifications on an Apple Watch
The Apple Watch features a great number of health and fitness features. One of the most popular is the Activity rings that allow users to try to hit a number of burned calories, exercise minutes, and to stand for at least one minute per hour. To help you remember to...
laptopmag.com
Google's excellent Pixel Buds Pro return to record low price of $175
Google's Pixel Buds Pro return to their record low price as summer comes to an end. If you're shopping around AirPods Pro alternatives, the Pixel Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds to buy. Right now, Amazon offers the GooglePixel Buds Pro for $174.99 (opens in new tab). Normally, they...
Comments / 0