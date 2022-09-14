Joy Behar Reveals She Knows A Lot Of 'Secrets' About 'The View' After Starring On The Show For Decades

mega

Joy Behar has gathered a lot of intel after being at The View for multiple decades. During a Q&A following a live taping on Thursday, September 8, the veteran talk show host revealed that she may consider penning a book about her time spent at the hit ABC show — though she does have some reservations about doing so.

“I’ve been here since the beginning," an eyewitness revealed Behar, who was an original panelist during season one, told the crowd. "I know a lot of stuff and secrets .”

“One of my co-hosts got angry because our faces are on the mug we drink out of on the show," the liberal panelist allegedly dished. “She accused them of making me look skinnier than her!”

However, Behar admitted she was also afraid of spilling all of the backstage tea, as shortly after one woman published a memoir exposing Hollywood secrets, she died. "I’m not taking any risks!” she reportedly joked.

Despite her current cohosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines attempting to get Behar to drop the name of the former cohost she was referring to, the comedian kept her lips zipped.

Although Behar did not name anyone in particular, she and former conservative panel member Meghan McCain did not always get along during the political offspring's four years at the daytime show .

“I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show , Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain revealed about returning to the show after maternity leave. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying."

“I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back , and that was ultimately it,” she continued. “That was why I left!”

