motor1.com

Opel/Vauxhall pledges to make sporty cars again by bringing back the GSe

With production of the Insignia ending this year, Opel/Vauxhall is officially bidding adieu to sporty vehicles by discontinuing the OPC/VXR badge. However, the folks from Rüsselsheim are not abandoning exciting cars altogether as the plan is to bring back the GSe moniker. It used to mean "Grand Sport Einspritzung" (Grand Sport Injection) on the Commodore GS/E and Monza GSE back in the day, but going forward, the acronym will stand for "Grand Sport electric."
Mens Journal

2023 Maserati GranTurismo Grand Touring Coupe Looks Ready to Fly

The Maserati GranTurismo hasn't officially been debuted, but the brand just dropped a photo shoot of the new coupe and it’s a stunner that looks ready to chew up some roads. The Italian maker says this GranTurismo’s new design draws inspiration from the Maserati A6 1500, the brand’s first road car, which broke ground as […]
CNET

Ram Sends 1500 EcoDiesel Pickup Truck to a Farm Upstate

Ram first introduced the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 to its light-duty 1500 lineup in 2014. Now, after nearly a decade of providing high torque output with decent efficiency, it's time to bid the EcoDiesel farewell. Ram this week announced that the EcoDiesel V6 will cease production in January 2023. But it's...
Motor1.com

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease

The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
TechCrunch

Jeep turns to its heritage for newest and cheapest plug-in hybrid Wrangler

The Willys 4xe, which debuted Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, has a base price of $53,995, excluding any tax credits or the $1,595 destination fee. That makes the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe the cheapest trim in the brand’s growing plug-in hybrid portfolio. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe sits at the top of the lineup, followed by the High Altitude 4xe, the Sahara 4xe and now, the Willys 4xe.
CNET

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony

You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
CNET

The iPhone 14's Newest Features Have Been on Android for Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the "breakthroughs" Apple touted during its reveal event. But for those on Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
CNET

Save up to $102 on Sony's Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers offer great sound quality whether you're at home or on the go. Their compact size and easy portability make them a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being tied down. Amazon has marked down new Sony X-Series portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings...
CNET

iPhone 14 Models, Compared: Everything From Price to Size to Battery

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Three of Apple's new iPhone 14 models -- the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max -- debut today. But which one should you buy? It certainly helps to examine the specs.
CNET

Launch Day Apple Watch Series 8 Discount Knocks $50 Off at Amazon

Deals on Apple products, let alone freshly released ones, happen pretty infrequently but those who held off on an Apple Watch Series 8 preorder are being been rewarded today at Amazon. For a limited time, you can pick up the latest Apple Watch with as much as $50 off its regular price. The discounts only apply to a couple of the cellular-enabled stainless steel models, but it's a great Apple Watch Series 8 deal if those were the styles you were eyeing up ahead of launch.
