ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ruark Audio R2 music system gets a revamp for its fourth generation

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

Beautifully crafted, compact, well-connected – it's hard to find fault with Ruark Audio's all-in-one R2 music system.

But in a valiant effort to raise the bar even higher, the British audio outfit has announced a fourth generation R2. The Mk4 dials up the sophistication with a Japanese-inspired slatted wooden grille and an ultra-strong "bonded glass" display.

Twenty percent slimmer than its p redecessor , the Mk4 should fit nicely on your windowsill. It also boasts a USB-C port for both charging and playback, plus DAB+, FM and internet tuners with pre-sets.

Streamers get support for Spotify , Amazon Music and Deezer , while built-in Bluetooth gives you the option to pair the R2 Mk4 with just about any smartphone or tablet. There's even a proper headphone out, in addition to the aux in.

The usual 'RotoDial' controller makes an appearance on top of the unit, while the display has been updated to a colour LCD screen.

Ruark has stopped short of integrating voice controls but the company says you can control the R2 Mk4 via Frontier Silicon's UNDOK app, or splash out an extra £15 on the optional remote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fko6w_0hvDjRaM00

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark has a track record of producing mostly-excellent all-in-one music systems so we have high hopes that the R2 Mk4 will improve on the "excellent dynamics" of the five-star R2 Mk3 , which we reviewed back in 2015. The presence of Ruark Audio's own NaturalSound+ drivers certainly bodes well...

Already clearing a space on your windowsill or table? The Ruark Audio R2 Mk4, priced at £479 (around $550 / AU$820), will be available from October in two finishes: Light Cream lacquer with ash grille and Espresso lacquer with walnut grille.

MORE:

Read the Ruark Audio R2 Mk3 review

Want something beefier? Check out the best hi-fi systems

See our definitive list of the best headphones

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Save up to $102 on Sony's Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers offer great sound quality whether you're at home or on the go. Their compact size and easy portability make them a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being tied down. Amazon has marked down new Sony X-Series portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings...
ELECTRONICS
GQMagazine

The Best Record Players and Turntables for Every Kind of Audiophile

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In case you hadn't heard, vinyl is having a moment. Record sales were up 27% last year, and if you yourself are searching for the best record players to enjoy your new stack of LPs, we've got you covered.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Bang & Olufsen’s latest soundbar costs a fortune, but it might be the last one you ever own

Danish audio icon, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), isn’t a company known for its half-measures either in the design of its products, or the prices it asks for them. That couldn’t be more true than on the company’s latest speaker, the Beosound Theatre, an incredibly ambitious 7.1.4-channel, 12-driver Dolby Atmos soundbar that starts at $6,890 and climbs rapidly from there. B&O says it took its design inspiration for the Theater from sailboats, saying that the Beosound Theatre’s keel-like design makes it “appear as if it is resting on an aluminum blade, floating in the air as one fluid form.”
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#Amazon Music#Ruark Audio#British#Japanese#Usb#Lcd#R2 Mk4#Frontier Silicon#Undok
Cult of Mac

New Logi webcams feature ‘Show Mode’ and a take on Center Stage

Logitech unveiled its new Brio 500 webcam series and Zone Vibe headphones series for hybrid workers Thursday. The company said “they bring quality, style, affordability, and sustainability to today’s workers for ultramodern collaboration experiences.”. “Many remote and hybrid workers are still underequipped and grappling with pre-pandemic era solutions,”...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

WiZ’s smart lights can now be motion sensors

Motion-triggered smart lighting is pretty magical. Figuring out how to set up little white motion sensors all over your house to make it work is not. With its new SpaceSense feature, Signify may have come up with the perfect solution: let the light bulbs do the work. SpaceSense is a...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to sell your parents on a smart assistant

We all know how discerning, doubtful, and lovingly thick-headed our parents can be, especially when it comes time to adapting new technologies. I’m sure many of us can still hear the arguments about switching to a flatscreen TV buzzing around in our brains (“but the Trinitron still works great!”), which can make the idea of trying to convince mom or dad to start using Alexa a bit of a daunting task.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are down to their lowest at Amazon

If you’re in the market for wireless buds that charge via USB-C and offer real-time translation, the Pixel Buds Pro is currently on sale for $175. That’s $25 off their retail price. Sure, $25 doesn’t sound that significant when it comes to discounts. But keep in mind, these...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Music
Digital Trends

Sonos finally has a smaller, more affordable wireless subwoofer

Following months of speculation, Sonos has announced the Sub Mini, a smaller and more affordable wireless subwoofer that works with the company’s collection of wireless speakers and soundbars. It will be available starting October 6, in both black and white versions, for $429. The new addition to the Sonos...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get 4 Alexa- and Google-friendly Smart Plugs for Just $14 (and Save $6)

Want to try automating your home without investing in lights or doorbells just yet? Getting some smart plugs is a great way to try out home automation. Right now, you can grab four smart plugs and save $6 with an on-site coupon at Amazon that will automatically apply to your cart. The $6 coupon is only good for one set of plugs, however.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

Samsung TV No Sound? 8 Proven Ways to Fix It

You may have a bad experience watching your favorite shows if your Samsung TV’s sound stops abruptly. Most of the users reported that they faced this issue while they were using external speakers. Fortunately, this is a solvable problem, and you can get your TV’s sound back after minor tweaks.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

Products of the Week: World Cup Kits, Sonos Subs and a New Japanese Whiskey

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Nike releases it’s federation kits for the 2022 World Cup, Sonos drops the new Sub Mini, and Nikka Whiskey gets flowery.
FIFA
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

80
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy