Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite For Second Time At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession — Pics

The fab four are reunited yet again. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted all together at Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession, which took place on Wednesday, September 14.

In the photos, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, held hands while honoring the late matriarch, who died on September 8 at 96 years old.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from the outing.

The foursome wore all black as they attended the short service, which was led by Archbishop of Canterbury.

Earlier that day, William, 40, and Harry were seen walking side by side. “We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side by side," an insider previously revealed. “Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist."

Kate and Queen Consort Camilla were also seen riding in a car together — but Meghan rode with Sophie, Countess of Wessex instead.

The brothers put on a united front when they were spotted talking to mourners and receiving flowers from people earlier this week, but an expert noted that everything is not back to normal just yet.

“I think [Charles is] very careful and I think he’s trying to be subdued and trying to be a unifying figure. I think he needs to sell the British people, for example, on a number of things. And one of them is Camilla as queen,” expert Christopher Andersen shared.

“He’s gotta have all hands on deck, and that means having both William and Harry as partners as well,” the author continued. “And I think the relationship with Harry and William is still dicey.”

Despite Meghan and Harry leaving the royal family, it sounds like King Charles wants to give them a second chance.

“Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively told OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."

“This is the new Kings decision and his alone. He has not consulted William or Kate,” the insider shares. “Most people in the family — and the palace — would not do this, but Charles wants to prove he is his own man. He doesn’t see this as giving in to Harry and Meghan, but rather giving his reign a chance. Harry and Meghan would be a great assets overseas for him. He needs to stop them destroying the monarchy. Part of the deal would be Harry’s book needs to disappear in order for this to work.”

For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.