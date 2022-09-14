ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

District Court Clerk's Office reduces hours

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
The Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s Office is temporarily reducing office hours due to short staffing.

The office will be open Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 3 PM starting Monday, September 19. However, staff will be on hand until 5 PM each day. The office is in the Law and Justice Center on the top floor.

“Our staff will use that time at the end of the day to get caught up and ensure we are maintaining the caseload in our office,” said Gallatin County Clerk of District Court Sandy Erhardt.

The District Court Clerk's Office has a total of 14 positions, but there are currently only four employees working within the office. By the end of the month, they reportedly will be losing two more employees.

Some of the responsibilities within the office include keeping records, providing marriage licenses, keeping minutes for court proceedings, and filing actions for every case filed in District court.

The public is able to use a drop-box outside of the office for filing or documents can also be emailed to GallatinCountyDCFilings@mt.gov . In the case of an emergency situation, you can call 406-582-2171 or 406-582-2169.

Until additional staff is hired, the reduced public hours will remain in place.

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Bozeman laying plans to try again for local sales tax at Legislature

The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena. Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax —...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Gallatin, Madison counties announce new Big Sky emergency management agreement

Gallatin and Madison counties announced Friday an interlocal agreement that consolidates emergency services under the Gallatin County Emergency Management Program. Gallatin County moving forward will provide emergency management services, wildfire protection and a hazardous materials response team for the pocket of Big Sky that sits within Madison County’s boundary, according to the release issued Friday afternoon.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Man found dead inside Belgrade house after police standoff

A 35-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home in Belgrade with a gun on Sept. 11 in an 11-hour standoff with local law enforcement, ending in an apparent suicide. The standoff began early Sunday morning after shots were fired on Red Barn Drive west of Belgrade and just south of Interstate 90. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department issued shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents in the surrounding area.
BELGRADE, MT
Politics
Traffic update: construction on I-90 heading westbound

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Construction on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston on the bridges above Quinn Creek Road will switch from Eastbound to Westbound. As the construction progresses folks traveling west can expect delays for at least the next few weeks as they have completed construction on one of the bridges. Those caught in the traffic during construction times have experienced varying wait times based on the number of travelers and what specific work the crew is doing that day.
BOZEMAN, MT
