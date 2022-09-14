ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

By Shawn Childs
Trey Lance ready to bounce back after rainy Week 1 struggles.

Don’t buy into all the negativity being spread about 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. There’s been so much talk and speculation about how the second-year player will do now that he’s taken over for Jimmy Garoppolo , with some predicting that Jimmy G will regain the starting job at some point. Lance didn’t look good in a Week 1 loss at Chicago, but that game was played in a monsoon -- hardly a fair representation of what he can do.

Lance passed for 164 yards and rushed for 54 yards against the Bears, with no touchdowns. This week, he and the 49ers are home against a Seattle defense that allowed Russell Wilson to pass for 340 yards on Monday night. I’ve got Lance as my third-ranked QB this week, ahead of all but Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

September 14, 2022

WEEK 2 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

