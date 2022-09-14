Read full article on original website
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 2
Summer vacation is over (sorry, kids), but at least one teacher still has the disposable income for an Italian getaway. The new rom-com Love in the Villa stars Kat Graham as a jilted teacher who heads to Verona for some me time (also the title of a movie on this list!) only to be forced to share her villa with some British guy. Guess what happens next. A lot of people apparently don't have to guess — the movie has already flown to No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list on Friday, Sept. 2. Other new entries on the list include Michael Mann's Collateral and Judd Apatow's This Is 40. Meanwhile, Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list is still led by Echoes, while the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure joins the ranking at No. 8. Can Bones' Emily Deschanel elbow her way into the top 10 over the weekend with Devil in Ohio, her new limited series about a cult? People do love cults. And Bones.
IGN
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Confirm Daredevil Is Being Rebooted in the MCU?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5! if you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. Many Daredevil fans are watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with great interest. The series is poised to become the first official MCU project to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in full Daredevil mode. We even got a tease of the upcoming She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover with an Easter egg at the end of Episode 5. But as it turns out, that quick glimpse of Daredevil's helmet may finally settle one of the MCU's biggest mysteries.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
IGN
IGN's State of Streaming 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
IGN’s State of Streaming is back in 2022 and we’re here to give you exclusive reveals, big-time interviews, and the deepest dives into the world of Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, YouTube, and more!. State of Streaming will begin with an...
IGN
Genshin Impact Is Becoming an Anime
Genshin Impact is offiically becoming an anime as developer HoYoverse has announced a new collaboration with animation studio Ufotable. Announced at Tokyo Game Show, a three-minute concept trailer for the anime was also shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter (below) showing off the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually be.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022
It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
IGN
The Norse Mythology in God of War: Ragnarok's Latest Trailer
Sony dropped a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarök at their State of Play on Tuesday (coincidentally also known as Tyr’s day), and with it came a lot of new imagery and details about how the story of the sequel will depict the Norse version of the end of the universe. Things go down in a very specific way in Norse Mythology, and it seems Sony Santa Monica will be sticking somewhat closely to the source material, as we see multiple shots in the trailer of gods, monsters, and events that tie directly to Ragnarök. There are a ton of little mythological Easter eggs in the trailer, and we’ve gone through and made note of a few specific details that you might have missed. (We’ve also added a little context along the way!)
Spider-Man Spinoff Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Updates Us On Her Silver Sable And Black Cat Movie
One thing about the Sony slate of Spider-Man properties that are in development at the studio is that projects come and go, depending on the popularity and availability of characters and creators. While Tom Hardy’s Venom appears to be the bedrock foundation of that universe, setting up a possible Venom 3, there have been plenty of other Spider-Man-related projects in development at Sony that are shooting, have been announced, or still might see the light of day. Yes, El Muerto, I’m looking at you.
IGN
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
knowtechie.com
New Roku update introduces a ton of quality-of-life features
Roku has announced its next OS update bringing in tons of new features to make your experience even better. Roku OS 11.5 is the next big update, and it’s coming sometime later this year. The company revealed its next update alongside a look at upcoming features in a blog...
CNET
Netflix's Tudum Fan Event Teases 'Bridgerton,' 'The Witcher,' 'Money Heist' and More
Netflix just released the trailer for its second annual Tudum event, and it's packed with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. The streaming service is encouraging fans around the world to mark their calendars for Sept. 24 to catch the latest news about its shows and games.
IGN
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is fast approaching, and the first details are beginning to emerge, with a Chrome-flavored shadow looming over the Island. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the next Season's release date, as well as all the latest details of what you can expect when it arrives.
