ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix) out vs. Panthers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhAyO_0hvDj7GJ00

New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson underwent an appendectomy and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the visiting Carolina Panthers.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that a competition in practice this week will determine who starts across Adoree’ Jackson against the Panthers.

Nick McCloud was expected to miss practice on Wednesday after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Giants’ 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. Fellow corners Darnay Holmes, Justin Layne and rookie Cor’Dale Flott also are on the roster.

Fabian Moreau and Zyon Gilbert are on the team’s practice squad.

Robinson, 24, recorded five tackles and one pass deflection in the season opener.

He has totaled 31 tackles and four pass deflections in 10 career games (three starts) since being selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Starter Out vs. Panthers After Appendectomy

The New York Giants will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers. On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss this Sunday's game. "He'll be out for the game," Daboll said, via ESPN. "We wish...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
City
Charlotte, NC
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Cowboys#American Football#New York Giants#Titans#Flott#Chiefs Betting Guide
numberfire.com

Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out for Giants in Week 2

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson injured his knee in his NFL debut and finished with just nine offensive snaps. Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) is questionable for Week 2, so Richie James and Sterling Shepard might be asked to take on larger roles. In the opener, Saquon Barkley led the Giants in targets (7), followed by James (6) and Shepard (4).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Giants seek first 2-0 start since 2016; Panthers need win

CAROLINA (0-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Giants by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 0-1, New York 1-0. SERIES RECORD: Panthers lead 7-5. LAST MEETING: Giants beat Panthers 25-3 on Oct. 24, 2021, at home. LAST WEEK: Panthers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy