Popovich Shares High-Praise Message With Aces Locker Room

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Las Vegas balled out at home to take a solid 2–0 lead over Connecticut before heading onto the road into Sun’s territory.

The Aces are just one win away from being crowned this season’s WNBA champions after taking a 2–0 lead over the Sun on Tuesday night. As coach Becky Hammon met with the Las Vegas squad in the locker room, a legendary NBA coach paid the crew a visit.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who Hammon previously worked with, sang the team’s high praises after the 85–71 victory at home.

“You don’t need me that’s for sure, but it was great watching you guys play, it’s been great watching you on TV. The way you execute, the way you play physically, it’s just beautiful to watch, honestly,” Popovich said. “No bulls---, you just play great basketball. And it’s about consistency so you gotta keep it going. For me, I always tell my teams the sweetest wins are which ones?”

“The ones on the road,” Hammon responded.

Popovich continued, “The ones on the road, baby. The ones on the road, and that’s where you’re going. The sweetest.”

Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday in Connecticut, and the Aces will look to continue its hot streak with their Big 3. Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Young balled out on Tuesday, recording 20-plus points a piece. Wilson, the league’s MVP, recorded a team high 26 points while also snagging 10 rebounds.

Comments / 1

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
