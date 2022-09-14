ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Gwen Stefani Sparkles in Barbiecore Shirt Dress & Gucci Boots for Grand Ole Opry Performance with Blake Shelton

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuElw_0hvDj5Ur00

Gwen Stefani made a dazzling entrance for her debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry with her husband Blake Shelton in Nashville last weekend. The couple sang their duet “Nobody But You,” from Shelton’s compilation album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” which was released in December 2019.

Before her performance, the “Light My Fire” songstress took to Instagram to share a series of images of her backstage, showcasing her glam, which included a bright pink lip gloss from her GXVE Beauty brand, her and Shelton, and a mirror selfie of her outfit.

In the picture, Stefani can be seen wearing a Barbiecore-themed style, featuring a sparkling pink sequined wrap mini shirt dress by David Koma and tan-hued Gucci heel boots with embroidered floral prints traced with studded adornments and crystal embellishments outlining the shoes’ outsole and side seam. Her accessories included stud earrings, a pink jeweled center, and two gold necklaces.

Stefani recently wore several David Koma designs for the appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 9th. She arrived at the show in a black jumpsuit, comprising a cutout top and full-length pants, a chromatic, skirt-like fringe style that layered the jumpsuit and coordinated with her outfit’s over-the-shoulder cover. She slipped into Andrea Wazen sandals with crystal embellishments tracing its ankle straps and across the vamp’s tulle finish. Savannah Baker styled the singer and has worked with Rihanna, Kehlani, Kali Uchis, and Jorja Smith.

The singer has continued to channel the Barbiecore-aesthetic in a range of dazzling pink styles. Stefani appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show with Shelton and Gigi Hadid before her segment with Meyers. She wore a shiny pink geometric sequined top and coordinating midi skirt from Jonathan Simkhai’s Fall/Winter 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection, also styled by Baker. In a teaser video for the upcoming season of The Voice, Stefani wears a long-sleeve pink dress with embroidered floral embellished patterns, hot pink stockings, and platform pumps. Yesterday, Stefani graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s October Issue in a satin corseted top by Versace, mesh under piece, pin-striped pants, and a gold chain belt and layered, chunky necklace ornamented with the design’s houses Medusa head logo.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani, Cardi B & More Celebrities Wearing Fishnet Tights

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 54

Ginny Almond Brosen
2d ago

she's really trying not to show her age. she's not pretty, scrape off that make-up, she would look better. too much botox and make-up

Reply
14
R. Norris
2d ago

What happened to her face ? She’s trying so hard to be relevant. She’s not even country , and barely can hear her squeaky voice in any of the background vocals with Blake .

Reply(5)
9
whatithink
1d ago

Obviously none of us know the relationship between her and Blake but those two seem like the oddest couple. he’s a blue jeans T-shirt country boy and she’s glitter glam California. I just cannot understand how they are compatible

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Shines in Pink Sequin Bralette & Skirt Set With Tulle Pumps for Pictionary With Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallon

Gwen Stefani teamed up with Gigi Hadid to play expert-level Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton. The episode aired yesterday saw the group competing to solve football related questions. Stefani wore a whimsical Jonathan Simkai set and pink heels. The “Rich Girl” songstress stepped on stage in a pink top fitted with square sequins, and a matching skirt. Underneath the two-piece, Stefani wore a black mesh garment that peaked through all the iridescent shimmer and down her legs. Gwen Stefani poses backstage ‘The Tonight Show’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Accompanying the whimsical set, Stefani accessorized...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Vibrant Marc Jacobs Sweater & Cowboy Boots With Sean Paul for ‘The Voice’ Promo

Gwen Stefani went typically vibrant in a blue and yellow striped sweater while doing press for her upcoming season on “The Voice.” The pop star posed for photos for an “Entertainment Tonight” interview released today featuring the vibrant knitted Marc Jacobs piece with hidden bottoms and sheer stockings. The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that Ariana Grande (who has also served as a judge on “The Voice”), Olivia Culpo and countless more star embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a revival last July with Maren Morris on the “Today” show and in June with Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Wears Black Mock-Neck Dress & Pumps That Honor Mourning Dressing Traditions for Queen Elizabeth’s Floral Tribute at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton Princess of Wales. Markle sported a black A-line mock-neck...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Kali Uchis
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards

Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Embellished Dress#Grand Ole Opry#Mini Dress#Barbiecore
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Snoop Dogg Thigh-High Boots and Statement Jewelry at a Kylie Cosmetics Event

Kim Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last night, her family following suit. Many influencers and friends of the brand were also in attendance, showing their support for Jenner and her work. Kardashian arrived in an all-black ensemble, save for a pop of color on her shoes and a very familiar face stamped on it. The sleek outfit began with a classic Kardashian silhouette, the social media personality donning a shiny black bodysuit with a halter-style neckline. The “KKW Beauty” mogul relied on her accessories, making the bodysuit a base for what was to come....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College

Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday.  The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy