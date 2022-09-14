Gwen Stefani Sparkles in Barbiecore Shirt Dress & Gucci Boots for Grand Ole Opry Performance with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani made a dazzling entrance for her debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry with her husband Blake Shelton in Nashville last weekend. The couple sang their duet “Nobody But You,” from Shelton’s compilation album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” which was released in December 2019.

Before her performance, the “Light My Fire” songstress took to Instagram to share a series of images of her backstage, showcasing her glam, which included a bright pink lip gloss from her GXVE Beauty brand, her and Shelton, and a mirror selfie of her outfit.

In the picture, Stefani can be seen wearing a Barbiecore-themed style, featuring a sparkling pink sequined wrap mini shirt dress by David Koma and tan-hued Gucci heel boots with embroidered floral prints traced with studded adornments and crystal embellishments outlining the shoes’ outsole and side seam. Her accessories included stud earrings, a pink jeweled center, and two gold necklaces.

Stefani recently wore several David Koma designs for the appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 9th. She arrived at the show in a black jumpsuit, comprising a cutout top and full-length pants, a chromatic, skirt-like fringe style that layered the jumpsuit and coordinated with her outfit’s over-the-shoulder cover. She slipped into Andrea Wazen sandals with crystal embellishments tracing its ankle straps and across the vamp’s tulle finish. Savannah Baker styled the singer and has worked with Rihanna, Kehlani, Kali Uchis, and Jorja Smith.

The singer has continued to channel the Barbiecore-aesthetic in a range of dazzling pink styles. Stefani appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show with Shelton and Gigi Hadid before her segment with Meyers. She wore a shiny pink geometric sequined top and coordinating midi skirt from Jonathan Simkhai’s Fall/Winter 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection, also styled by Baker. In a teaser video for the upcoming season of The Voice, Stefani wears a long-sleeve pink dress with embroidered floral embellished patterns, hot pink stockings, and platform pumps. Yesterday, Stefani graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s October Issue in a satin corseted top by Versace, mesh under piece, pin-striped pants, and a gold chain belt and layered, chunky necklace ornamented with the design’s houses Medusa head logo.

