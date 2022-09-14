ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 2 Stat Projections: Running Backs

By Shawn Childs
Expectations on the rise for Saquon Barkley.

What can Saquon Barkley do for an encore? After opening the season with 164 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ upset win over Tennessee, Barkley in Week 2 faces a Panthers defense that allowed Nick Chubb to rush for 141 yards last Sunday. There were plenty of “Barkley Is Back” headlines on Monday, so expectations are on the rise. I don’t see Barkley rushing for 100 yards against Carolina, but I do see him with enough fantasy points to be the RB5 for Week 2.

As for the rest of my top five in this week’s rankings, three are the usual suspects. Then there’s Javonte Williams . He only had seven carries for 43 yards in the Monday night loss to Seattle, but the Broncos are home Sunday against the Texans. Look for Williams to make a splash.

Updated : September 14, 2022

WEEK 2 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

