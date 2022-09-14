ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Qatar’s Lusail Stadium rated a disaster in WC test run

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Qatar’s recently completed Lusail Stadium, the venue for 10 matches in the upcoming 2022 World Cup, had a poor showing in its inaugural event late last week.

The 80,000-seat stadium hosted the Lusail Super Cup last Friday, drawing nearly 78,000 fans who suffered through stifling heat amid a water shortage and an inadequate amount of bathrooms, per reports.

The stadium cooling system struggled to keep fans cool in the hot and humid temperatures.

Further, an inadequate amount of shuttle buses resulted in some fans walking 45 minutes to the stadium in 95-degree temperatures.

Compounding the problem was that vendors ran out of water by halftime in the match between Saudi side Al Hilal and Zamalek of the Egyptian Premier League.

Lusail is the largest of Qatar’s eight World Cup stadiums, and it will host the World Cup championship game.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s organizing group, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said the test run was designed to identify issues heading into the World Cup, which begins in November.

“Every team involved in the event’s organization gained invaluable experience they will carry into this year’s tournament,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

–Field Level Media

FOX Sports

Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen and Sevilla stayed winless in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City leads the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, which has three points.
UEFA
The Independent

France boss unsure if Paul Pogba will make World Cup squad

France boss Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in the national squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.Mr Pogba, 29, is yet to play this season on his return to Juventus after damaging his meniscus.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield when France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, but the football manager has said that he will not pick Pogba for the squad if he’s not fully fit.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Ranking all nations’ kits for 2022 FIFA World Cup

With rosters for the last batch of international friendlies and new kits rolling out, one thing is clear: the 2022 FIFA World Cup is inching closer. In about two months, 32 nations will take the field in Qatar for a chance to lift the prestigious World Cup title that only comes every four years – and one country will get to do so in style.
FIFA
AFP

Away game: Qatar World Cup looms as money-spinner for Dubai

The United Arab Emirates did not qualify for the Qatar World Cup but it will be a winner anyway if an overspill of fans floods its hotels, restaurants and planes. Any economic windfall, and reflected glory from the first World Cup on Arab soil, will come less than two years after Doha and the UAE were daggers-drawn over a regional blockade that isolated Qatar from its neighbours.
FIFA
