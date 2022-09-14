ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Will ‘Continue to Evaluate’ Future Following Week 1 Pain

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

The Buccaneers quarterback was candid about the pain he was already in.

After just the first NFL game of 2022, Tom Brady shared that he’s already feeling the physical toll that a regular season game brings. During the latest episode of the Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray , Brady shared how he was feeling on the first Monday after Week 1.

“When you’re younger, your body is a lot different. And when you’re 45, your body changes a lot,” Brady said. “What am I dealing with now? I woke up today going ‘holy s--- that was a few hits.’ And you look at your arm and you’ve got bruises and you’ve got cuts and the way it is, you go, ‘Okay how much longer do I want to make this commitment?’ And I obviously made the commitment for this year‚ and everything is going to be like always—continue to evaluate all these different aspects of play.”

The Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys 19–3 Sunday night and the 45-year-old found himself on the ground a fair amount of the time. He rushed for -1 yards and was sacked twice. The Dallas defense also tallied four quarterback hits in the process. Cameras did catch a hilarious moment, however, of when Brady told Julio Jones he didn’t “have that arm like I used to” before hitting the wideout for a 48-yard completion later in the game. He finished with 212 passing yards and one touchdown but already found himself in some pain.

Brady reiterated he made a commitment for this year after he ended his short-lived retirement during the offseason. On several occasions during the latest podcast, he discussed retirement but said he has no idea when he will call it a career. But his candidness about how his body is already feeling may be pointing toward this being the last ride for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday .

NFL
