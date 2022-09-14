ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams Talks Retirement on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ in Black Zipper Dress & Sparkly Pointy Pumps

By Tara Larson
 3 days ago
Days after her final match, Serena Williams hit the late-night circuit.

The decorated Olympian appeared as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday night. While on the late-night show, Williams talked about taking time away from tennis and her new children’s book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai.” While on the show, Williams wore a black mini dress with silver zipper detailing. The dress featured a square neck and thick straps. Williams added hoop earrings as well as bracelets and a chain necklace to enhance the look.

Williams and Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Sept. 13. CREDIT: NBC

The former tennis player added classic pumps to finish off her look. She wore black pointed-toe heels with an ankle strap for extra support. The straps were covered in sparkly crystals for an extra touch of glam.

Though her tennis competition days might be over, at least for now, Williams is still managing to stay booked and busy. She opened Vogue World’s runway show on Monday night during New York Fashion Week. She wore a custom Balenciaga metallic cape gown.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Serena Williams’ best street style moments.

