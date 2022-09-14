ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Signs With PFL MMA

By Dan Lyons
 2 days ago

Biaggio Ali Walsh fell in love with mixed martial arts during his time as a Division I football player.

Biaggio Ali Walsh , grandson of legendary boxed Muhammad Ali, is walking his own path in the fight game. A former college football player at Cal and UNLV, Ali Walsh has signed with the Professional Fighters League, a mixed martial arts league started in 2018.

“I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” Ali Walsh said in the league’s release . “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL World Champion.”

Ali Walsh transitioned from football to MMA in 2020, picking up the sport in order to stay in shape while in the transfer portal during his college career. Two years later, he’s signed an amateur contract, and is set to turn pro in 2023. He’s set to make his PFL debut on the undercard of November’s 2022 PFL World Championship.

Ali Walsh is 1–1 as an amateur MMA fighter. He’s not the only current fighter in the family, either. His younger brother, Nico Ali Walsh, is a professional middleweight boxer, with a 6–0 career record, including three wins in 2022.

