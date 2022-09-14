Read full article on original website
Related
Minneapolis' mental health responders provide alternative to police
Unarmed mental health professionals responded to more than 3,300 911 calls in Minneapolis over the first six months of a pilot program meant to reduce the need for police or ambulances for people experiencing mental health crises. Why it matters: Advocates for the program, which launched in December, say mental...
How universal basic income will work in Denver
For one year, Denver will provide 140 people experiencing homelessness $12,000 with no strings attached as part of a program testing universal basic income.Why it matters: The experiment with guaranteed income is one of the more novel programs in the nation, but joins other major cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles, in an attempt to provide stability to people in vulnerable circumstances. Driving the news: The Denver City Council this week approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to provide monthly cash assistance.The money is paying for a contract with the Denver Basic Income Project, the agency...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0