Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a conundrum. They won’t have Dak Prescott for at least a month if not two. In the meantime, they’re riding with Cooper Rush, which may or may not be a disaster. The Cowboys have said they won’t trade for another quarterback option, but if they lose a few more games, that could change. And it all has a lot of people wondering who they might want to try to sign if it comes down to it.
Being Von Miller‘s hometown team, the Cowboys had a recruiting advantage this offseason. Miller expressed interest in returning to the Broncos, but when that did not happen, he opened the door to a hometown discount with the Cowboys. Dallas’ offer was believed to be the same one it proposed now-Denver-stationed Randy Gregory — five years, $70M. Miller moved on, choosing the Bills’ three guaranteed years ahead of the Rams' proposal that would have paid him more in the short term. After Gregory spurned the Cowboys, they opted for a thriftier trip through the pass-rushing market.
