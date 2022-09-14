Read full article on original website
Related
Watch as Cat Missing for Several Days Returns Home, Rings Doorbell
Lilly the cat was captured politely ringing the doorbell and meowing outside after her family was full of worry for days when she went missing.
PETS・
Woman Backed For Reporting Coworker That Rifled Through Her Purse
The woman said she was accused of "overreacting," but Redditors said she did nothing wrong.
Mom-in-Law Forcing Husband's Spouse to Do All Her Laundry Slammed: 'Help'
A person claimed their mother-in-law "loves to chastise" them over their lack of skills around the house , particularly when it comes to washing.
Sister Backed for Exposing 'Workaholic' Brother-in-Law Who Skipped Funeral
"Leaving his pregnant [and] grieving wife with a small child [because] he doesn't want to miss work?" one commenter questioned. "Is he trying to cure cancer?"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dad Backed for Giving Late Wife's Necklace to Daughter Despite Raging Son
"I'd say you [have] some manipulators in the family who need to be told in no uncertain terms that their efforts will not work," one commenter wrote.
Carpool Parent Not Taking Kid to School Praised: 'Not My Responsibility'
The mom of the kid left behind was furious and told the carpooling parent they should have "waited until he was ready."
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS・
Woman Backed for 'Letting' Pregnant Co-Worker Get in Trouble With Boss
How can you know that on that specific day she was gonna oversleep and get herself in trouble?" one commenter asked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom Demanding Daughter-in-Law's Attention During Work Hours Slammed
"If she's working from home she probably can't step away from the desk," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Parent's Refusal to Cut Kids' Allowance to Match Stepsister's Sparks Debate
Mumsnet users were divided on whether the dad should cut his own kids' allowance, as the money was making their new step sibling "resentful."
KIDS・
Teen Praised for Repeatedly Taking DoorDash Mistakenly Sent to His House
"Ever since we've just taken the orders as a stroke of luck, until today," the teenager said.
KIDS・
Sleep expert claims to reveal how to fall back asleep in 2 minutes
We’ve all been there; you wake up in the middle of the night and then you can’t get back to sleep. While it can be frustrating to wake up in the middle of the night, sleep experts say that it’s completely normal. But having trouble getting back to sleep can be even more frustrating. That’s why experts recommend a few simple two-minute sleep hacks to help you curb the wakefulness and get back to snoozing calmly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Backed for Telling Siblings Family Secret, Making Them 'Hate' Mom
"Your mom took the coward's way out," one user said. "She had years to own up to her mistakes and she didn't. That is 100% on her."
Dad Ripped for Hiding Stepdaughter's Passport Before Family Trip: 'Floored'
"A liar, thief, hypocrite, and manipulator," one commenter called the stepdad.
WBTW News13
Boston terriers get hitched for a good cause in North Carolina
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two dogs are getting ready to tie the knot, or the leash, for a good cause. Two Boston terriers, Sunny and Mojo, are getting married Saturday at Muttigans in Emerald Isle. People are invited to attend and watch the couple say “I do” and are encouraged to leave donations for […]
Dad Uses iPhone Charger to Tie Umbilical Cord After Baby Born on Interstate
The woman recalled speaking on the phone with her sister, a labor and delivery nurse, while waiting for the ambulance on the side of the interstate.
Woman With 'No Adult Clothes' Wears Pants With Slits to Job Interview
Many commenters found the video relatable, with one user chiming in, "Me and my backless bodysuits covering it up w a cardigan."
Woman Defended for Not Splitting $400 Rent with Boyfriend: 'Suck It Up'
"Clearly he's not seeing the bigger picture," one commenter wrote. "Plus he's failing miserable with your dad's 'test.'"
Mom Excluding Oldest Daughter From Vacation After Family Fight Dragged
"Of course they're not taking you. You're argumentative and love drama and that's clear from only one post," one Mumsnet user wrote.
Building Resident Backed for Shutting Down 'Irate' Mother in Elevator Spat
"She really needs someone to tell her that she can't always be given a pass because she has 7 young children," one commenter wrote.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0