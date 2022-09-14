ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Orthopedic surgeon says Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys return ‘unlikely’ in 4 weeks; after 6 weeks ‘more realistic’

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZRi1_0hvDigqA00

While Dallas Cowboys fans will be hoping and praying that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott will be able to return to the lineup in a month’s time, an expert in the surgery he underwent on Monday suggests a comeback after six weeks is more likely.

The Cowboys had a rough start to their 2022 campaign on Sunday night. Not only did they have a poor overall showing in their Week 1 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Prescott also fractured a bone in his throwing hand. It was a worst-case scenario that forced Dallas to rethink its plans and aspirations for the first half of the season.

Related: Dallas Cowboys schedule – Moving forward into Week 2 without Dak Prescott

Originally, the prognosis was that the 29-year-old could be out for the next two months. However, after undergoing a procedure to repair the break earlier this week, the organization received some good news about the timeline for their quarterback’s recovery. It was so promising that the team chose not to put Prescott on injured reserve because they are hopeful he could be back on the field in a few weeks.

Dallas Cowboys could let Dak Prescott throw in one to two weeks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx7bG_0hvDigqA00
Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

To get down to the nitty-gritty medical details of the situation, on Wednesday The Athletic spoke with orthopedic surgeon Kathleen E. McKeon, MD. — an expert who specializes in hand and wrist surgeries. While McKeon admitted that based on the healing process Prescott could be throwing a football in one or two weeks, the team’s hopes for a return in a month are just that, hopes, and not reality.

  • Dak Prescott contract: $1.6 million in 2022, $31 million in 2023, $29 million in 2024

“I would imagine that they would let him do light throwing somewhere between three and four weeks. But then harder, more aggressive throws may take more like six weeks. It is possible [Prescott could be ready in four weeks], but unlikely. If the surgeon feels like the fixation was very secure, they may allow him to return to throwing within one-to-two weeks, which might allow him to regain enough strength to return at four weeks. I think that is on the optimistic side, and six weeks for return is much more realistic.”

surgeon on prescott recovery timeline
Also Read:
Dallas Cowboys reportedly won’t make a ‘significant’ QB trade, 3 possible Dak Prescott fill-in options

Over the next six games, the Cowboys face a mix of contenders and teams expected to have losing records. After facing the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, Dallas faces the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions.

More must-reads:

Comments / 43

Avery Williams
2d ago

I'm almost 100% sure this isn't the QB to win the next SB in Dallas.

Reply(8)
13
...."G"....
2d ago

not to be mean, but I don't think Dak is that great of a quarterback..js..

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least the next four weeks. That means backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be seeing plenty of action over the next month or so. While starting a backup quarterback isn't ideal, the Cowboys have made it clear they have faith in Rush.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mac Jones
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#Rams#American Football#Orthopedic
The Spun

Look: Julian Edelman Reveals What Really Led To His Arrest

Earlier this week, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman opened up on his arrest from two years ago. In the latest edition of his podcast, “Games with Names” podcast, the retired wide receiver admitted that he was trying to slide across the hood of someone's parked car.
NFL
Daily Mail

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calls out Kellen Moore, telling the offensive coordinator 'we've got to be a little bit smarter'... as life without Dak Prescott begins for Dallas

Tensions are already bubbling in Dallas following Dak Prescott's thumb injury, as head coach Mike McCarthy called out offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday. The Cowboys are 0-1 following a deflating 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1, and while Prescott will now miss six to eight weeks, according to ESPN, the offense was not exactly setting the world on fire before Prescott exited the game in the fourth quarter.
NFL
Outsider.com

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested for DWI

At around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Collin County police officers apprehended a driver suspected of driving while under the influence. In the vehicle, they found former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Brandon Carr, who was subsequently arrested for DWI in Allen, Texas. Several hours later, the NFL star was...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision

It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy