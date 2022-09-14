Softball tournament to raise funds for fallen Oklahoma officer’s family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders in Edmond are coming together to raise money for the family of a fallen officer.

In July, Edmond police Sgt. C.J. Nelson died after he was hit by a driver while riding his patrol motorcycle along Broadway Extension. He was just 38-years-old.

CJ Nelson Edmond Police Department

Now, the Edmond Police Department and the Edmond Fire Department are coming together for a softball tournament to raise money for Nelson’s family.

Organizers tell KFOR that 20 teams will be competing at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The first pitch will be thrown at 8 a.m. and games are expected to go through the evening.

Even if you aren’t playing, organizers say guests can take part in a silent auction, raffle, and enjoy delicious food from the concession stands.

Volunteers will also be selling t-shirts at the event.

The goal is to raise money to send Nelson’s family to Washington, D.C. in May so they can be present when his name is unveiled on the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

Admission to the tournament is free and open to the public.

