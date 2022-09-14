ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Accused Killer Arrested After Lewisdale Murder Last Month

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Prince George's County Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

A Laurel man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Lewisdale last month, authorities say.

Rudis Alfaro, 29, was taken into custody after being accused of the fatal shooting of Irvin Paredes, 30, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Prince George's County police.

Detectives discovered Paredes suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 2300 block of University Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. that August night after reports of a shooting.

Paredes was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation revealed that Paredes and Alfaro knew each other, and had gotten into an argument shortly before the killing.

Alfaro is being charged with first and second degree murder and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0040635.

