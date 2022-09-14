Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman to Step Down

Keshet International CEO Alon Shrtruzman will be leaving the global content producer and distributor owned by Keshet Media Group at the end of 2022.

Shtruzman has led the Keshet division since its launch in 2012 when Keshet expanded outside of Israel to export its formats and IP around the world. A milestone in reaching into Hollywood came when Keshet’s Prisoners of War series was adapted by Showtime for U.S. audiences as Homeland .

“I am grateful to Keshet and Avi Nir for the faith and support, to KI’s management and the entire team for conquering so many peaks and taking our content across the world, and to the buyers, producers and creators who were part of this exciting journey,” Shtruzman said in a statement.

Keshet series and formats have been picked up by HBO, NBC and BBC, in addition to streamers like Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Under Shtruzman’s stewardship, Keshet expanded its international footprint through the acquisitions of German production company Tresor in 2017, the British production banner Greenbird Media in 2018.

Recent credits from Keshet UK include Apple TV+ Suspicio n, an adaptation of False Flag that stars Uma Thurman, and Keshet Studios’ upcoming Echo3, Mark Boal’s adaptation of When Heroes Fly.

“Keshet had a dream of a global Israeli content company – a realistic dream, which was based on the talent and ability of Israeli creators and the belief that this talent can reach anywhere in the world – and Alon is undoubtedly the dream maker who has created a one-of-a-kind world,” Avi Nir, Keshet Media Group’s CEO, said of Shtruzman as he heads for the exit.