Michigan State

99.1 WFMK

Fall Adventure of a Lifetime in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Most of us will take a day trip through long and winding roads throughout the Lower and Upper Peninsula, just to see spectacular fall colors in Michigan. But what if there was something even better than this? Something that would blow your mind on a perfectly clear day, somewhere in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
99.1 WFMK

Discovering Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Water Falls

Over the week of Labor Day, I set out to the Upper Peninsula for the first time on an extended vacation to stay in Iron River and discover some of the waterfalls. I left Labor Day morning and returned Saturday evening and it was a pretty incredible trip. The vacation started off with visiting the Lake of the Clouds which, if you've never been, is absolutely worth the drive alone. It was basically like standing on top of the world looking out at the amazing scenic view that Michigan is known for; There's really nothing like it.
99.1 WFMK

Take in the Amazing Fall Views From Ski Lifts in Michigan

Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.
99.1 WFMK

Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
99.1 WFMK

Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?

Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
99.1 WFMK

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?

Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
99.1 WFMK

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
99.1 WFMK

Power Outages Are on the Rise and Michigan is Leading the Way

Power outages and brownouts in the United States are happening more frequently and Michigan is one of three states where they have become chronic. New research released Wednesday (9/14) indicates that the demand for electricity continues to increase because of climate change while the country's energy infrastructure continues to age and grow more unreliable.
99.1 WFMK

These are the Best Burgers in Michigan According to You

Michigan residents have a passion for burgers. I did an "unofficial" poll on my Facebook page to find out where the best burgers are in Michigan. I never thought I'd get the response that I did. It really opened a can of worms; you didn't hold back about your favorite burgers in our state.
99.1 WFMK

Color Blind Friendly Viewers Installed at Porcupine Mountains

If you didn't know, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park just added something pretty amazing for those who are color blind. This was originally announced in June of this year but, somehow I missed it. New nature viewers tailored to those who are color blind have recently been installed in the park so everyone can enjoy the spectacular views.
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit

You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent

Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Main Streets, Part 6: 1900-1940s

It doesn't take an Einstein to figure out why just about every city, town, village, hamlet, or community has a Main Street.....it usually turns out to be the very first street in town, or the drive that cuts right thru the downtown area. Sure, there are 'Front Streets' - even...
99.1 WFMK

These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

