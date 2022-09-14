Read full article on original website
Fall Adventure of a Lifetime in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Most of us will take a day trip through long and winding roads throughout the Lower and Upper Peninsula, just to see spectacular fall colors in Michigan. But what if there was something even better than this? Something that would blow your mind on a perfectly clear day, somewhere in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Discovering Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Water Falls
Over the week of Labor Day, I set out to the Upper Peninsula for the first time on an extended vacation to stay in Iron River and discover some of the waterfalls. I left Labor Day morning and returned Saturday evening and it was a pretty incredible trip. The vacation started off with visiting the Lake of the Clouds which, if you've never been, is absolutely worth the drive alone. It was basically like standing on top of the world looking out at the amazing scenic view that Michigan is known for; There's really nothing like it.
Take in the Amazing Fall Views From Ski Lifts in Michigan
Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?
Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?
Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Power Outages Are on the Rise and Michigan is Leading the Way
Power outages and brownouts in the United States are happening more frequently and Michigan is one of three states where they have become chronic. New research released Wednesday (9/14) indicates that the demand for electricity continues to increase because of climate change while the country's energy infrastructure continues to age and grow more unreliable.
These are the Best Burgers in Michigan According to You
Michigan residents have a passion for burgers. I did an "unofficial" poll on my Facebook page to find out where the best burgers are in Michigan. I never thought I'd get the response that I did. It really opened a can of worms; you didn't hold back about your favorite burgers in our state.
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Here Are 6 Michigan Coloring Books Good for Every Age
As a child, coloring can be a great way to pass the time and a way to have a creative outlet. As an adult, we might still turn to coloring books as a way to, instead, relieve stress. Or at least distract us from reality even if it's just for 15 minutes.
This Job Has The Best View In Michigan… Unless You’re Scared Of Heights
The average American has a typical workweek of around 40 hours per week. That's 8 hours per day for 5 days a week. 52 weeks in a year, so the average number of working hours in a year is 2,080. If you're going to spend that much time working you...
Color Blind Friendly Viewers Installed at Porcupine Mountains
If you didn't know, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park just added something pretty amazing for those who are color blind. This was originally announced in June of this year but, somehow I missed it. New nature viewers tailored to those who are color blind have recently been installed in the park so everyone can enjoy the spectacular views.
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent
Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
Sea Lamprey Pie: Bizarre Royal Delicacy Links Great Lakes to Great Britain
An unwanted and invasive species in Michigan turns out to be a royal delicacy across the pond!. After Queen Elizabeth II's passing, there is much tradition and history to consider when planning the coronation of a new royal. One of those traditions just so happens to involve what lurks at the bottom of the Great Lakes: the Sea Lamprey.
Michigan Main Streets, Part 6: 1900-1940s
It doesn't take an Einstein to figure out why just about every city, town, village, hamlet, or community has a Main Street.....it usually turns out to be the very first street in town, or the drive that cuts right thru the downtown area. Sure, there are 'Front Streets' - even...
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
