‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
thecharlottepost.com
Charlotte put on a really great show for HBCU football and and fans
Charlotte put on a really great show for HBCU football and and fans. Duke's Mayo Classic went all out for Aggies and Eagles. North Carolina A&T football fans are already calling for coach Sam Washington’s job after losing to rival North Carolina Central in a nonconference game. I don’t...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
Family of NC A&T marching band member opens up about unsolved murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of an NC A&T University marching band member killed in a shooting is celebrating what would have been his birthday. 22-year-old Avery Horlbeck died last November. He was shot in his apartment at Block 43 off Clinton Road last October. His mom, Aisha Lemon,...
qcitymetro.com
When Friends Fall in Love
Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
NC woman wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celise Redmon, of Charlotte, bought a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Redmon bought her winning Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday. After required state and federal […]
fox46.com
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
WBTV
‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
packinsider.com
NC State Checks in with 4-Star Shooting Guard Juke Harris
Members of the NC State were by to check out 4-Star 2024 Shooting Guard Juke Harris (6’4″175) at an open gym at Salisbury High School (NC) yesterday. Harris was in for an unofficial visit to NC State in June, and picked up an offer from the Wolfpack on July 15th.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
Students, parents involved in CMS middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
WBTV
Three CMPD officers involved in shooting in northwest Charlotte
Local App State fans in Charlotte preparing for big game day weekend. On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling...
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC
Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
New home has west Charlotte nonprofit poised to help more young adults
CHARLOTTE — A new home in a former warehouse in west Charlotte has a nonprofit more equipped than ever to provide mental health services, job training and housing to local young people. The Relatives supports folks ages 16 to 24 as they transition to adulthood. The new resource center...
Loved ones continue to fight for justice for mother killed in crossfire in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It was a painful day in court for the family of a young mother murdered while simply driving down the street in north Charlotte. In 2019, a stray bullet from a shootout struck Kendal Crank while she was on the way to nursing school. In court Thursday,...
Mother says son was bullied when parents, students got into fight on CMS bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents were involved in a fight on a school bus Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district officials said. It happened on Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus No. 402. A mother who said she was involved in the altercation said her son called from the bus. “I feel...
Woman wins $200,000 after buying lottery ticket at Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket and won $200,000, N.C. Lottery officials said. Celise Redmon bought her Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize Monday at lottery headquarters and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
WBTV
CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
