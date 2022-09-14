ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

thecharlottepost.com

Charlotte put on a really great show for HBCU football and and fans

Charlotte put on a really great show for HBCU football and and fans. Duke's Mayo Classic went all out for Aggies and Eagles. North Carolina A&T football fans are already calling for coach Sam Washington’s job after losing to rival North Carolina Central in a nonconference game. I don’t...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
qcitymetro.com

When Friends Fall in Love

Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celise Redmon, of Charlotte, bought a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Redmon bought her winning Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday. After required state and federal […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#College Application#Ridge High School#By Any Means Necessary#N C Central#Famu#N C A T
WBTV

‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Checks in with 4-Star Shooting Guard Juke Harris

Members of the NC State were by to check out 4-Star 2024 Shooting Guard Juke Harris (6’4″175) at an open gym at Salisbury High School (NC) yesterday. Harris was in for an unofficial visit to NC State in June, and picked up an offer from the Wolfpack on July 15th.
SALISBURY, NC
The Associated Press

Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Education
WBTV

Three CMPD officers involved in shooting in northwest Charlotte

Local App State fans in Charlotte preparing for big game day weekend. On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
CHARLOTTE, NC

