koxe.com
Ray Shepard
Ray Shepard passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Ray was born July 15, 1942, to RV and Estelle Shepard. Ray served in the Navy. He was employed in the oilfield for twenty-five years but the job he enjoyed the most was working as a lake keeper. He worked as a lake keeper at Lake Abilene for 16 years prior to retirement in 2006. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors.
koxe.com
Wanda Lois Mobley, 82, of Brownwood
Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood,...
koxe.com
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
koxe.com
Brownwood to Host Glen Rose Tonight at Gordon Wood Stadium
With a pair of road victories under their belt, the Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions return to Gordon Wood Stadium Friday night seeking their first home win of the season, but another stellar challenge awaits in the form of the 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers.
brownwoodnews.com
Brush tour planned for Sept. 27
Tuesday, September 27, 2022, will be the date of a brush control tour conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brown County. It will be held at the Brownwood Recycling Center and Landfill located at 6800 FM 45. The tour will begin at 5:30pm. Brush encroachment continues to...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Fair Association announces 2023 Queen candidates
(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead
One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
koxe.com
Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite
Brian Geeslin, 49 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There is no set time for visitation. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
San Angelo LIVE!
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
Big Country school makes National Blue Ribbon list, one of 31 in Texas, 297 in US
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country school has made the National Blue Ribbon list and is one of only 31 schools in Texas and 297 schools in the United States to do-so. East Elementary School, located on Vincent Street in Brownwood, made the U.S. Department of Education’s annual list for being an Exemplary High […]
koxe.com
Two Sentenced in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/16/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
koxe.com
Brownwood Airport Board to Meet Wednesday, Sept. 21
The Brownwood Regional Airport Board will meet Wednesday, September 21, at 2:00 pm at Brownwood City Hall, 501 Center Avenue, in the City Council meeting room. The agenda is below. 1. Call to order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approve the minutes from June 16, 2022. 5. Manager...
koxe.com
SALSA Observes Mexican Independence
SALSA, a local non-profit organization, founded in 2019, will join with thousands of local community-based organizations in hundreds of cities and communities throughout the nation to observe and celebrate Mexican Independence. Out of a population of 62 million Hispanics in the United States, over 40 million are of Mexican ancestry.
koxe.com
Citizens National Bank Brownwood Announces Grand Reopening Celebration
Citizens National Bank will host a Grand Reopening Celebration on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. A ribbon cutting will occur at 10:00 am in front of the bank building in downtown Brownwood, at 1 Carnegie Street. There will be live radio broadcasts, cash prize giveaways,...
brownwoodnews.com
90 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 90 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 90 positives this week, 10 were PCR, and 80 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 39 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 4 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrests in Early include charges of DWI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
The Early Police Department posted the following information regarding recent arrests on its Facebook page Tuesday morning:. On Sept. 6, officers arrested Casanova Augustus Pressley for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the car when they approached the driver then searched the vehicle and located a baggie containing marijuana.
