Gresham, OR

KATU.com

Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area

East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TriMet's New FX Service

It's about to get faster and easier to travel between downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson found out what to expect with TriMet's new FX Service. For more information on this new service, visit TriMet here. This segment was sponsored by TRIMET.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

New mural going up in Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A bold new mural is in the works in Northeast Portland. You may have seen it in progress on an affordable housing community nearing completion in the Cully neighborhood. Hacienda CDC, which is developing the community, worked with local arts nonprofit Portland Street Alliance to commission...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
City
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Portland, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
PORTLAND, OR
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Portland Mercury

Dear Fred Meyer

You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof

PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
NEWBERG, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Oregon with these beers and events

The annual Oktoberfest celebration draws millions of international and national visitors to Munich, Germany every year for a 16-18 day folk festival that runs mid-to late September to the first Sunday in October. After a 2-year break because of COVID-19 the festival returns for it’s 187th year in 2022.
OREGON STATE

