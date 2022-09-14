Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area
East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
KATU.com
TriMet's New FX Service
It's about to get faster and easier to travel between downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson found out what to expect with TriMet's new FX Service. For more information on this new service, visit TriMet here. This segment was sponsored by TRIMET.
KATU.com
New mural going up in Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A bold new mural is in the works in Northeast Portland. You may have seen it in progress on an affordable housing community nearing completion in the Cully neighborhood. Hacienda CDC, which is developing the community, worked with local arts nonprofit Portland Street Alliance to commission...
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland International Airport installing new hand-crafted wooden roof.
Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex
The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
WWEEK
Northwest Portlanders Fear Beavers Fans Will Take Their Parking Spots This Saturday
Who’s scared of rowdy college football fans? Northwest Portland residents, who see a threat to street parking. The Oregon State University Beavers are off to a fast start this football season, and they’re bringing the tailgate party to…Portland’s Alphabet District?. The Beavs face Montana State University...
SW Portland’s Fanno Creek changes to a milky white color
In early September, reports started coming in about a strange occurrence happening in Fanno creek. The water had started turning white.
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
Interstate 205 truck crash slows morning traffic near Vancouver
A truck crash slowed Vancouver traffic early Thursday morning.
The Portland Mercury
Dear Fred Meyer
You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
Car crashes through front window of Troutdale restaurant
A car went through the front of a Troutdale restaurant Wednesday.
WWEEK
City Map Shows The Places In Portland Where You’re Most Likely To Be Injured by Gunfire
For this week’s cover story examining the encroaching crime alongside Dawson Park—a park that’s long been an important place for the Black community in North Portland—the city’s Community Safety Division provided a map to WW of the places in Portland where gunfire injuries are most likely to occur.
987thebull.com
PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof
PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
newschoolbeer.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in Oregon with these beers and events
The annual Oktoberfest celebration draws millions of international and national visitors to Munich, Germany every year for a 16-18 day folk festival that runs mid-to late September to the first Sunday in October. After a 2-year break because of COVID-19 the festival returns for it’s 187th year in 2022.
