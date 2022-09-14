ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Tennis star Roger Federer announces retirement

Tennis great Roger Federer, who won 20 grand slam titles and dominated the sport during his 24-year-long career, announced Thursday that he's retiring. The big picture: Federer's departure comes less than a month after another major tennis star, Serena Williams, retired from the sport. Driving the news: Federer said in...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Guardian

‘I’m well again’: Emma Hayes on hidden trauma, ADHD and Chelsea upheaval

Emma Hayes is serene in a small bungalow in Cobham as, amid the uncertainty, one era sweeps into another at Chelsea’s heavily monitored training ground. Two weeks ago, a short walk from here, Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea’s owners the morning after his 100th game at the club. Hayes had just passed 10 years in charge of Chelsea Women, in a reign made remarkable by five Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups.
HEALTH
CBS News

Chess For Kids!

Chess offers tons of developmental benefits, and there are ways to make the game fun for kids! Cody shows us how.
KIDS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy