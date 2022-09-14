Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts to Nebraska Fans Chanting for Urban Meyer
The Cornhuskers crowd gave the former Buckeyes coach a warm welcome to Lincoln on Saturday.
Tennis star Roger Federer announces retirement
Tennis great Roger Federer, who won 20 grand slam titles and dominated the sport during his 24-year-long career, announced Thursday that he's retiring. The big picture: Federer's departure comes less than a month after another major tennis star, Serena Williams, retired from the sport. Driving the news: Federer said in...
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
Rutgers football 'Paints Philly Scarlet' ahead of road battle with Temple
Rutgers football fans traveled well down I-95, by ground and by air, as a plane towing the banner “Paint Philly Scarlet” passed over Lincoln Financial Field before Saturday’s game.
Minnesota Timberwolves to sign guard PJ Dozier
Free agent PJ Dozier will sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN reported Saturday. The 6-foot-6 guard played with the Denver
‘I’m well again’: Emma Hayes on hidden trauma, ADHD and Chelsea upheaval
Emma Hayes is serene in a small bungalow in Cobham as, amid the uncertainty, one era sweeps into another at Chelsea’s heavily monitored training ground. Two weeks ago, a short walk from here, Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea’s owners the morning after his 100th game at the club. Hayes had just passed 10 years in charge of Chelsea Women, in a reign made remarkable by five Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups.
Chess For Kids!
Chess offers tons of developmental benefits, and there are ways to make the game fun for kids! Cody shows us how.
No. 13 Miami at No. 22 Texas A&M: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch
Texas A&M is looking to bounce back after an upset loss to Appalachian State, while Miami tries to reach 3-0. Here's everything you need to know.
