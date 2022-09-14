ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Powell death: Grammy-nominated R&B singer dies aged 51

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Jesse Powell “If I” music video (JessePowellVEVO/ YouYube screenshot)

Grammy-nominated R&B singer, Jesse Powell, has died at the age of 51.

The musician, best known for his hit 1996 song, “You”, died “peacefully” at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday (13 September), his sisters, recording artists Trina and Tamara Powell, announced on Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” Tamara wrote.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career.

“We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,” she added, signing off, “The Powell Family”.

His cause of death has not been announced.

Powell was born in Indiana, where he grew up performing songs in local talent shows with his sisters.

In 1993, he began working with producer Carl Roland and was later discovered at a Los Angeles artist showcase by music executive Louis Silas Jr, who signed him to a recording contract.

Between 1996 and 2003, Powell released four albums, with his second record, Bout It, certified Gold in 1999 by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Powell’s biggest song, “You” – from his self-titled debut album – peaked at number 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list and currently has nearly 13m lifetime streams on Spotify.

