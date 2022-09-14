Read full article on original website
Report: California is leading in overdose deaths across the country
California is #1 in overdose deaths reported according to a study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says over 100,000 people died in 2021 across the U.S. due to drug overdoses. Experts at NiceRx also conducted a study and say from 2013 through 2020, California came in on top...
Drought taking a big bite out of California rice crop
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Rice is a $5 billion industry in California, but this year, the ongoing drought is taking a big bite out of the state's crop. Farmers on the western side of Colusa County raise 65% of all the rice grown in California. In a normal...
Retired police K-9 in Rhode Island dies of cancer
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A retired police K-9 that served in Rhode Island for nearly seven years has died after a battle with cancer. The Cranston Police Department said K-9 Lex, who retired in April, passed away Thursday. The department shared the news on social media and included multiple...
Our over-the-air signal just got better, thanks to our new antenna
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 finished installing a brand new antenna in the Sequoia National Park, which means over-the-air viewers should be getting even better reception. The installation was completed Wednesday at 1:14 a.m. The new antenna was erected at a higher elevation, giving it a better look over...
