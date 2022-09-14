Denver Mayor Michael Hancock submits his final budget for 2023

Source: The City and County of Denver; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

The proposed $1.66 billion budget Denver Mayor Michael Hancock unveiled Wednesday includes big spending to address homelessness, addiction, crime and downtown's pandemic-fueled deterioration .

Why it matters: This is Hancock's final budget as he approaches the end of his three-term tenure, and his last chance to fund any future projects that will shape his legacy.

The big picture: The suggested figures show the city's revenue growth at $51.3 million, up 3.3% from 2022 .

Total discretionary spending from the general fund for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts Jan. 1, 2023, is $1.66 billion — about an 11% increase over the previous year.

Here are eight numbers to know from the mayor's 2023 budget:

$254 million: To support affordable housing and help fight homelessness, including nearly $80 million from federal pandemic relief funding.

To support affordable housing and help fight homelessness, including nearly $80 million from federal pandemic relief funding. $36.5 million: Federal dollars to expand behavioral health services, from bolstering the city's substance misuse response to investing in telehealth and other mobile strategies.

Federal dollars to expand behavioral health services, from bolstering the city's substance misuse response to investing in telehealth and other mobile strategies. $20 million: The amount for down payment assistance to address the homeownership gap between white families and residents of color because of harmful practices, like redlining.

The amount for down payment assistance to address the homeownership gap between white families and residents of color because of harmful practices, like redlining. $10 million: Federal American Rescue Plan Act aid for the creation of a "legacy business program," which includes a commercial land trust that would allow small businesses at risk of displacement to rent at below-market rates.

Federal American Rescue Plan Act aid for the creation of a "legacy business program," which includes a commercial land trust that would allow small businesses at risk of displacement to rent at below-market rates. $8.4 million: To recruit 188 new police officers — growing the force by 3% to 1,639 uniformed officers — and combat crime and reduce response times.

To recruit 188 new police officers — growing the force by 3% to 1,639 uniformed officers — and combat crime and reduce response times. $700,000: Create a new public health hot-spot program, modeled after Denver's crime hot spot initiative, that will concentrate resources downtown to reduce drug overdoses, violence and homeless encampments.

Create a new public health hot-spot program, modeled after Denver's crime hot spot initiative, that will concentrate resources downtown to reduce drug overdoses, violence and homeless encampments. $600,000: Federal dollars dedicated to expanding safe parking sites for people experiencing homelessness.

Federal dollars dedicated to expanding safe parking sites for people experiencing homelessness. $75,000: American Rescue Plan Act money to conduct a study in downtown Denver to determine the feasibility of converting 10 to 15 high-rise office buildings into housing.

What they're saying: These investments "will put our great city on a path to a more equitable future," Hancock said in a Wednesday news briefing.

Despite historically high inflation levels coupled with supply chain problems and ongoing challenges from the pandemic, Denver chief financial officer Margaret Danuser says she's hopeful these "historic investments" will ensure a citywide recovery that benefits all residents.

The intrigue: Danuser explained the city is relying on federal dollars to launch numerous new programs that leaders plan to carry on even after the aid runs dry.

What's next: The Denver City Council will hold hearings on the 781-page budget proposal over the next several weeks and propose amendments to the mayor in October.