South Carolina continues to see record unemployment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the last month South Carolina has seen its unemployment numbers drop. Although the numbers fluctuate depending on the month it was an encouraging sign for the state. “While the numbers tend to fluctuate from month to month, South Carolina continues to enjoy record employment...
ECONOMY
SC lawmakers renew push for more death penalty options, opponents react

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Right now, a handful of lawmakers are working on a plan to make lethal injection drugs available again in South Carolina. This comes a week after a Columbia judge ruled that the state’s only available death penalty options, electric chair and firing squad, are unconstitutional.
POLITICS
Lucky Lowcountry woman wins $300K lottery ticket in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A lucky Lowcountry woman hit the $300,000 ticket, beating one-in-a-million odds. “I was speechless,” the winner said after she realized she had won big. The woman bought the ticket at the Discount Store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston. Discount Store also received...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

