Wichita Falls, TX

Olney fugitive captured in Wichita Falls

By Larry Statser
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A fugitive with warrants for child sex assaults in Olney who escaped police there in August is arrested in Wichita Falls after a struggle with WFPD and DPS officers.

George Luis Garcia was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022, in the 1100 block of Monroe.

George Luis Garcia Mugshot

Officers with the WFPD Gang Task Force, DPS troopers and special agents received a tip from a woman stopped in a traffic stop that she had information about a fugitive in her apartment and would exchange it for possible leniency in her pending charges.

Officers learned Garcia had a no bond warrant on sexual assault of a child charges and had escaped officers in Olney.

Officers obtained her keys and went to the address.

They called for him to come out but got no response so entered the apartment and said they found him hiding behind a couch.

They said he did not comply with commands to show his hands and resisted when they tried to put him into custody, then tried to run out.

Officers tackled him and said he continued resisting so he was tased and put in handcuffs.

On August 19, 2022, Olney police said they were attempting to take Garcia into custody on his warrants on North Grand but he got away, wearing a set of black handcuffs on one wrist.

Officers alerted other agencies that Garcia could be in Wichita Falls.

Garcia has two previous convictions for evading arrest, the last in 2021 when WFPD officers took him into custody at gunpoint.

