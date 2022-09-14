ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYCkE_0hvDhNEG00

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday.

“Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits ,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning.

Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later confirmed to the publication that FBI officials cornered him at a Hardee’s in his hometown of Mankato, Minnesota and questioned him before taking his cell phone.

“Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the FBI,” Mr Lindell said Tuesday night on the Lindell Report . “Well, it turns out they were the FBI.”

Mr Lindell said he was at the restaurant on his way back from a hunting trip in Iowa and ordered a mushroom swiss cheeseburger and a chocolate shake.

He also said in a video posted to social media on Tuesday that he was told not to reveal that the search had happened but was choosing to disregard that directive. In a statement to The Daily Beast , an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.”

The temporary loss of the cell phone seems to be especially grievous to Mr Lindell, who said that he does not own a computer.

“I go, ‘No. My whole company — I run five companies off that. I don’t have a computer,’” Lindell told Insider. “My hearing aids run off this! Everything runs off my phone!”

Per a copy of the subpoena shared by Mr Lindell, the FBI is investigating him for any possible involvement in tampering with voting machines used in the 2020 presidential election. Mr Lindell has for the better part of two years been launching efforts to overturn the result of the election, which he baselessly believes was marred by voter fraud and illegitimately stolen from Mr Trump.

Despite his best efforts, Mr Lindell has not made any significant headway in proving his claims of fraud. He is now, however, another visible member of Mr Trump’s political circle to be implicated in a major federal investigation. Mr Trump was none too happy about the news, claiming on Truth Social that the raid showed that “The majesty of the United States is gone.”

For Hardee’s, a chain with locations in 31 states primarily concentrated in the midwest and southern states, the location of the FBI raid — and Mr Lindell’s volubility about it — represents a significant amount of attention and free media. Hardee’s has two locations in Mankato, both of which are open today.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Lindell Report#The Daily Beast#Federa
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
The Independent

The Independent

845K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy