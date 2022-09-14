ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

PWLiving

Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center

Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Washington Examiner

Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students

The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

disAbility Resource Center Fall Festival

The dRC Fall Festival is a family-friendly event that will offer a choice of activities for everyone. Mark your calendars now for September 24, 2022, from 11am – 6pm and join us for all the fun at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

School lockdown stirs up communication concerns

The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

WATCH: Taylor wins approval for school superintendent license

WATCH: Taylor wins approval for school superintendent license. Most board members said they wouldn’t vote to hire him based on Facebook postings by Taylor that many considered racist. But a majority of State Board members said this was a local issue and the local school board should have the final say.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits

A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

More parcels purchased for Woodbridge school

Prince William County Schools has agreed to purchase three more parcels needed to build its next Woodbridge elementary school by 2024. The School Board earlier this month approved the agreement to buy three parcels totaling 4.89 acres for $3.5 million from Marumsco Neighborhoods, LLC. The purchase means that all five of the properties needed for the school, which will be constructed adjacent to Fred Lynn Middle School at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Route 1, have been acquired.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

