Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in FredericksburgWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.Fatim HemrajPartlow, VA
King George Supervisors say their car taxes are high too, open to look at solutionsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
University of Mary Washington received $250,000 to boost h quality internshipsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center
Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
Washington Examiner
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
theweeklyringer.com
Project Mary garners attention of UMW Police following students’ concerns about party legitimacy and safety
Since Aug. 19, an Instagram account titled @UMWConnect has garnered over 1,300 followers, promoting their own party: Project Mary. The account and Project Mary spurred concern from the student body about the safety and validity of the event that eventually reached the UMW Police Department. Project Mary was held on...
State board approves Spotsylvania superintendent candidate with no background in education
The Virginia Board of Education agreed to license a controversial candidate for superintendent in Spotsylvania County with no experience in education and a history of incendiary social media posts, clearing the way for him to assume the empty position.
fredericksburg.today
disAbility Resource Center Fall Festival
The dRC Fall Festival is a family-friendly event that will offer a choice of activities for everyone. Mark your calendars now for September 24, 2022, from 11am – 6pm and join us for all the fun at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds!
Celebrated Author and Howard U. Alum Omar Tyree to Unveil a Spectacular Event for Homecoming 2022
Omar Tyree will unveil “The Howard University FLOW,” featuring poetry and hip-hop and soul music on the stage of Cramton Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. The post Celebrated Author and Howard U. Alum Omar Tyree to Unveil a Spectacular Event for Homecoming 2022 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
After A Tragedy, One Woman Is Fighting For Suicide Barriers On A D.C. Bridge
Dr. Chelsea Van Thof still remembers that night in mid-April, standing on the Duke Ellington Bridge in Adams Morgan. Through the gates that line the bridge, she could see the police lights some 130 feet below in Rock Creek Park, and she had a terrified feeling that was where she would find her long-term partner, Dr. Peter Tripp.
fox5dc.com
School lockdown stirs up communication concerns
The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
WAVY News 10
Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in prison
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison on Thursday. Robert Keith Packer had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing...
Spotsylvania Sheriff: No more security at school board meetings
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office will no longer provide security at local school board meetings, citing concerns over freedom of expression for county citizens.
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another
Lusby, MD- The Southern Maryland Chronicle has received a video from a parent regarding a violent attack by one JV Football player on another. At the same time, their teammates encouraged it and cheered following a September 6, 2022, football practice. The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student […]
fredericksburg.today
WATCH: Taylor wins approval for school superintendent license
WATCH: Taylor wins approval for school superintendent license. Most board members said they wouldn’t vote to hire him based on Facebook postings by Taylor that many considered racist. But a majority of State Board members said this was a local issue and the local school board should have the final say.
WTOP
Prince William Co. planning officials recommend data center proposal
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The first Battle of Pageland Lane ended in favor of landowners, but both sides will regroup before the final decisive battle. Early Thursday morning, the Prince William...
While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits
A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
alxnow.com
Police: Mental health crisis at U.S. Patent and Trademark Office resolved peacefully
(Updated 10:35 a.m.) Despite rumors to the contrary, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) said no one was killed at the Patent and Trademark Office yesterday. Alexandria Police spokesman Marcel Bassett said APD received a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. yesterday (Tuesday) for a person having a mental health crisis. “APD...
northernvirginiamag.com
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
Inside Nova
More parcels purchased for Woodbridge school
Prince William County Schools has agreed to purchase three more parcels needed to build its next Woodbridge elementary school by 2024. The School Board earlier this month approved the agreement to buy three parcels totaling 4.89 acres for $3.5 million from Marumsco Neighborhoods, LLC. The purchase means that all five of the properties needed for the school, which will be constructed adjacent to Fred Lynn Middle School at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Route 1, have been acquired.
