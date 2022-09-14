ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman To Exit After 10 Years

By Max Goldbart
 3 days ago

Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman is exiting the Israeli powerhouse after a decade at the helm.

Shtruzman, who has overseen a period of growth for the Keshet Media Group -owned Israeli producer-distributor, will leave at the end of 2022, with succession plans expected in due course.

Keshet Media Group CEO Avi Nir said people will be “talking around the campfire and on Zoom” about Shtruzman’s tenure for “many years to come.”

“Perhaps historians will call it the ‘glorious decade’,” he added. “ Keshet had a dream of a global Israeli content company – a realistic dream, which was based on the talent and ability of Israeli creators and the belief that this talent can reach anywhere in the world – and Alon is undoubtedly the dream maker who has created a one-of-a-kind world.”

Shtruzman described the past decade has been an “amazing experience” during which he has been “proud to see how much Keshet has evolved and adapted.”

He took the helm in 2012 after a stint as COO of cloud gaming company Playcast Media Systems and immediately set about clearing a path for growth, first with the launch of Keshet UK that same year.

Keshet Studios was subsequently established in 2015, German indie Tresor bought in 2017 and, the following year, British indie incubator Greenbird Media was acquired, which gave Keshet control over a number of UK producers.

Today, Shtruzman’s outfit is behind the likes of Apple TV +’s Suspicion and Echo3 along with Disney+/Nat Geo’s A Small Light, Peacock’s The Calling and two seasons of NBC’s La Brea.

Keshet International also sells a wealth of formats via its distribution arm and has been a big presence at major markets.

