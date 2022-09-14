Long-lost brothers separated as children in 1945 reunited after 77 years

Two long-lost brothers who were separated as children in 1945, after the Second World War, have been reunited after 77 years apart.

Footage shows the heartwarming moment the men embraced each other as they finally came face to face at Sydney Airport, after they tracked each other down.

Ted Nobbs, 83, travelled to Australia to see his younger brother Geoff, 79, who moved Down Under after he was adopted in 1951.

Ted, along with their two other brothers, was separated from Geoff after their mother died of cancer, forcing their father to put the one-year-old up for adoption.

