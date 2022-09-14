Read full article on original website
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. Last week the Warren County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative’s Safety Day. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the...
royalexaminer.com
William Henry Hooten III (1932 – 2022)
William Henry Hooten III, aka “Hooter,” aka “Wild Bill,” of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the ripe and ornery old age of 90. He lived a much fuller life than most, bringing joy, shouts of exclamation, and laughter from children and adults alike.
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
WHSV
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
WHSV
1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
royalexaminer.com
WCHS JV vs Fauquier County – September 14, 2022
Warren County High School JV football game on September 14, 2022 – Warren County vs. Fauquier County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner. WCHS vs Harrisonburg – Girls Volleyball...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
theriver953.com
Winchester appoints a Community Development Director
Following a nationwide search the City of Winchester announced the appointed of a new Community Development Director. Michael Ruddy of Frederick County has been selected for the post by City Manager Dan Hoffman. Ruddy brings a deep familiarity of the area to the post according to Hoffman. That familiarity will...
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
royalexaminer.com
Real Estate and Community News (August/September 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Celebrate Kids Day will be on September 25 from 1 to 4pm at the community center near Fantasyland. Cost is only $1.00 for kids. Please consider donating for me to get blasted with a water balloon! Goal is $500!! There are several other community members you will recognize! Click here: warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day.
royalexaminer.com
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
loudounnow.com
The Mighty Midget Returns Home
A Leesburg landmark returned to its home Thursday. The Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved back to its traditional location at the Y-intersection of Market and Loudoun Streets in Leesburg. The move came two years after the Leesburg Town Council awarded a new 20-year lease on the tiny building to Avis...
Spotsylvania Sheriff: No more security at school board meetings
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office will no longer provide security at local school board meetings, citing concerns over freedom of expression for county citizens.
royalexaminer.com
Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive. approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who...
pagevalleynews.com
Valley Health CEO Nantz named to Virginia Business ‘2022 Power List’
WINCHESTER — Mark Nantz, President and CEO of Winchester-based Valley Health System, has been named to Virginia Business magazine’s third annual “Virginia 500” listing of top leaders in the Commonwealth. He is one of 13 hospital and health system leaders chosen from the Healthcare/Biotech/Pharmaceutical sector. Nantz...
ffxnow.com
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
