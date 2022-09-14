Betty Boyd Hastings, 92, of Hot Springs, formerly of Stuttgart, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Hastings was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Stuttgart. She was a homemaker. While living in Stuttgart, Betty was a member of the Home Extension Club and First Baptist Church. After relocating to Hot Springs, she was an active member of the Woman’s Welcome Club, served as president of the Emblem Club, and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife to her husband Seth of 69 years and their three daughters.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO