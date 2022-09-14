ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

wfft.com

Arkansas man with nationwide warrants arrested in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - While investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Road, Indiana State Police discovered a man with an active nationwide extradition warrant on him. Police say 26-year-old Myron L. Jones of Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on an extradition warrant from Memphis, TN. Charges in the...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
THV11

Cabot police search for missing teenager

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
CABOT, AR
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Woman Dies In McCurtain County Crash

A fiery crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning near Broken Bow claimed the life of an Arkansas woman. Oklahoma troopers say 29-year-old Caroline Mauceli of North Little Rock was traveling on Hwy 3 at about 4:45 am when she crossed the center and collided with the semi-tractor. Mauceli died at the scene, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.
KATV

16-year-old arrested for capital murder in Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. A 16-year-old is in custody after surrendering to police Thursday night after being wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide in Little Rock. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams was arrested and charged with capital murder. Original story:. A 16-year-old...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Betty Boyd Hastings of Hot Springs, formerly of Stuttgart

Betty Boyd Hastings, 92, of Hot Springs, formerly of Stuttgart, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Hastings was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Stuttgart. She was a homemaker. While living in Stuttgart, Betty was a member of the Home Extension Club and First Baptist Church. After relocating to Hot Springs, she was an active member of the Woman’s Welcome Club, served as president of the Emblem Club, and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife to her husband Seth of 69 years and their three daughters.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KPEL 96.5

Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas

A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

Arkansas authorities arrest Omaha murder suspect who escaped prison

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas have arrested an Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody Sunday. The Benton Police Department in Arkansas said 20-year-old Wuanya Smith was taken into custody Monday. Earlier Monday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office said authorities were still searching for Smith, climbed over...
OMAHA, NE
WREG

Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7.   “He was awaiting extradition to […]
SALINE COUNTY, AR

