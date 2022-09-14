Read full article on original website
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
wfft.com
Arkansas man with nationwide warrants arrested in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - While investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Road, Indiana State Police discovered a man with an active nationwide extradition warrant on him. Police say 26-year-old Myron L. Jones of Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on an extradition warrant from Memphis, TN. Charges in the...
Pulaski County prosecutor declines to bring charges in death of Little Rock man during December arrest
Neither a Pulaski County deputy nor Little Rock police will face charges after the December arrest of a Little Rock man ended with his death.
Cabot police search for missing teenager
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Woman Dies In McCurtain County Crash
A fiery crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning near Broken Bow claimed the life of an Arkansas woman. Oklahoma troopers say 29-year-old Caroline Mauceli of North Little Rock was traveling on Hwy 3 at about 4:45 am when she crossed the center and collided with the semi-tractor. Mauceli died at the scene, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.
‘Cheer’ star’s father shot after entering wrong apartment in Arkansas
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
KATV
16-year-old arrested for capital murder in Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. A 16-year-old is in custody after surrendering to police Thursday night after being wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide in Little Rock. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams was arrested and charged with capital murder. Original story:. A 16-year-old...
KATV
1 shot Friday night near North Little Rock; 2 suspects in custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting Friday night in the McAlmont community near North Little Rock, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. According to the PCSO, a male victim was suffering from a gunshot...
KSLA
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
KATV
Jacksonville Mom warns women about the dangers of tube tying after child birth
JACKSONVILLE- KATV — Since the Roe V. Wade overturn, woman across the country are searching for preventative measures in unplanned pregnancies. For Arkansas women, there are a few options still on the table, but are they safe?. One Jacksonville woman decided, after having her last baby three years ago,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Betty Boyd Hastings of Hot Springs, formerly of Stuttgart
Betty Boyd Hastings, 92, of Hot Springs, formerly of Stuttgart, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Hastings was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Stuttgart. She was a homemaker. While living in Stuttgart, Betty was a member of the Home Extension Club and First Baptist Church. After relocating to Hot Springs, she was an active member of the Woman’s Welcome Club, served as president of the Emblem Club, and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife to her husband Seth of 69 years and their three daughters.
LRPD: Suicide investigation becomes homicide arrest
Little Rock police investigating a death as a possible suicide have now determined that it was a homicide with an arrest made Wednesday.
Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas
A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Arkansas man gets 25-year federal sentence for 2021 shooting, chase
A Little Rock man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a 2021 Arkansas shooting.
Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Two men were shot at the intersection Little Rock's 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, police report.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting
One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near the McAlmont community.
KETV.com
Arkansas authorities arrest Omaha murder suspect who escaped prison
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas have arrested an Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody Sunday. The Benton Police Department in Arkansas said 20-year-old Wuanya Smith was taken into custody Monday. Earlier Monday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office said authorities were still searching for Smith, climbed over...
Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7. “He was awaiting extradition to […]
