WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. area is in for an extensive period of quiet weather with plenty of sunshine and slowly warming temperatures over the next several days. We’ll start Friday morning with one of the coolest mornings of the month. Temperatures Friday will dip into the 50s throughout the region and will likely be the first time with lows in the 50s in D.C. since June 20th.

