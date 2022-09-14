Read full article on original website
WJLA
If you live in Virginia, you may be eligible for a one-time $250 or $500 tax rebate
COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, Va. (7News) — A little financial relief is on the way if you live in Virginia. The Commonwealth announced a one-time tax rebate. The tax commissioner said they're going to start sending out rebates next week. The general assembly approved one-time payments of $250 per person and up to $500 per married couple.
WJLA
Maryland girl to bring awareness to Down syndrome in New York Times square presentation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — A 2-year-old Maryland girl will appear in the bright lights in New York Times Square this weekend as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. Ellie Griffin of Mechanicsville, MD, was chosen out of hundreds includes children, teens, and adults...
WJLA
DC weather: Dry weekend ahead with temps in the mid-80s
WASHINGTON (7News) — There are many things to do in the D.C. area this weekend -- and the weather will be perfect for enjoying that last bit of summer. Our string of fantastic weather rolls into Saturday so make sure to get outside!. LIST | Sept. 16-18: What's going...
WJLA
How you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the DC area
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday, Sept. 15 is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's held to celebrate the contributions of Latinos and Latinas in the United States. What started as a week has turned into a whole month’s worth of celebrations. Here's how the DMV is celebrating:
WJLA
Lack of arrests questioned in ongoing theft of car wheels in DC; Bowser responds
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Capitol Hill listservs are busy again with news of thieves stealing all the wheels off cars and leaving them on plastic soda crates. They’re almost always Toyotas, Hondas and other Japanese cars. Ibrahim Aburish, a D.C.-area tow truck driver, says he’s towed 87...
WJLA
Maryland drivers are now required to 'Move Over' when approaching any stopped vehicles
WASHINGTON (7News) — Starting Oct. 1, 2022, the Move Over Law in Maryland will now expand to include other types of vehicles on the roadway. The "Move Over" law was originally enacted because of the large number of law enforcement officers who were killed and thousands more injured in the last 10 years due to being struck by vehicles along highways.
WJLA
Enjoy authentic food, music, and dance at the Annual Lebanese Festival in DC
The Annual Lebanese Festival is back this year and ready to celebrate with the community! Enjoy a full of authentic, freshly made, Lebanese food, sweets, drinks, music and festivities! Eileen Whelan talked with festival volunteers Josephine Garnem and Samar Arbid about the event happening Saturday, September 17th from Noon-11pm at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church in NW, D.C.
WJLA
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting, to appear in Fairfax Co. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Editor's Note: This story originally reported that Noah Settles would appear in court Thursday, Sept. 15. Settles was not scheduled to appear in court on that date. It appears the court date was moved. D.C. rapper "No Savage", who has been accused of shooting...
WJLA
Del. Parrott seeks to unseat Rep. Trone in Md.'s redrawn 6th Congressional District
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With election day fast approaching, 7News is focusing on a number of key races including the battle for control of Congress. We’ll be profiling a number of candidates. In Maryland, Republican State Delegate Neil Parrott is running to unseat incumbent Democrat David Trone...
WJLA
GOP governor candidate Dan Cox files motion to block early counting of mail-in ballots
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, filed a motion in state court Thursday to block an effort to count mail-in ballots before Election Day. In 2020 during the pandemic, Maryland counted mail-in ballots before Election Day because of an executive order by Gov. Larry...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
WJLA
DC weather: Gorgeous end to work week & start of weekend but high heat set to return
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. area is in for an extensive period of quiet weather with plenty of sunshine and slowly warming temperatures over the next several days. We’ll start Friday morning with one of the coolest mornings of the month. Temperatures Friday will dip into the 50s throughout the region and will likely be the first time with lows in the 50s in D.C. since June 20th.
WJLA
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
