DC weather: Dry weekend ahead with temps in the mid-80s

WASHINGTON (7News) — There are many things to do in the D.C. area this weekend -- and the weather will be perfect for enjoying that last bit of summer. Our string of fantastic weather rolls into Saturday so make sure to get outside!. LIST | Sept. 16-18: What's going...
How you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the DC area

WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday, Sept. 15 is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's held to celebrate the contributions of Latinos and Latinas in the United States. What started as a week has turned into a whole month’s worth of celebrations. Here's how the DMV is celebrating:
Maryland drivers are now required to 'Move Over' when approaching any stopped vehicles

WASHINGTON (7News) — Starting Oct. 1, 2022, the Move Over Law in Maryland will now expand to include other types of vehicles on the roadway. The "Move Over" law was originally enacted because of the large number of law enforcement officers who were killed and thousands more injured in the last 10 years due to being struck by vehicles along highways.
Enjoy authentic food, music, and dance at the Annual Lebanese Festival in DC

The Annual Lebanese Festival is back this year and ready to celebrate with the community! Enjoy a full of authentic, freshly made, Lebanese food, sweets, drinks, music and festivities! Eileen Whelan talked with festival volunteers Josephine Garnem and Samar Arbid about the event happening Saturday, September 17th from Noon-11pm at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church in NW, D.C.
DC weather: Gorgeous end to work week & start of weekend but high heat set to return

WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. area is in for an extensive period of quiet weather with plenty of sunshine and slowly warming temperatures over the next several days. We’ll start Friday morning with one of the coolest mornings of the month. Temperatures Friday will dip into the 50s throughout the region and will likely be the first time with lows in the 50s in D.C. since June 20th.
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says

Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
