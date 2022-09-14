ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Things to do this Beautiful Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.
MIX 106

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Bruneau, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho

I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Observatory#Southern Idaho#Planet#Attendan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KOOL 96.5

11 Chain Restaurants and Businesses We Want in Twin Falls, Idaho

There are some who might say that Twin Falls is plenty big enough and that we don't need any more restaurants or businesses. That may be true, but that doesn't mean we can't dream about having a few of the chain restaurants and businesses other cities get to enjoy. I'm not saying we bring back Blockbuster, even though that would be cool for a while, but along with businesses we've never had here it would be nice for a few of the ones we've lost to return.
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Dubbed One of the Very Best in America

After a record-setting summer with 27 days in the triple digits, Boise and the surrounding area is more than ready for fall!. When fall really begins sort of depends on who you ask! According to Accuweather, there are really three types of “autumns.” Solar autumn is August-October. Meteorological fall is September-November. Astronomical autumn is what we see published on our calendars. In 2022, it starts on September 22.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho Needs to Stop Living in the Past and Improve Women’s Equality

Women's rights have been a hot topic over the last few years as women are fighting for equal rights, equal pay, and to be treated on the same level as every individual. Tremendous progress has been made over the last few years, but there continues to be room for improvement. While many companies have adjusted and evened out salaries, as well as many women are being hired for executive roles, there is still a lack of equality in certain areas. Some states have seen major improvements, while others are behind the times and slacking. When it comes to women's equality what states do it right, and what states need to get out of the past?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy