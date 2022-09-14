Read full article on original website
Related
5 Things to do this Beautiful Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
KTVB
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter on TikTok
The runner found herself in scary situation while training on a rural road. She documented her concerns of a car passing back in forth in a now viral TikTok video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho
I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
Saddle Up This Weekend With The Mane Event in Boise, It’s Free!
The Western Riding in Boise who was founded in 1941, is hosting a FREE Equine Education day and will "include all things HORSES!". This is such a great family event especially for those who may not be able to be around horses every single day!. This a two day free...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit
Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
KTVB
Largest flying American flag on display above the Snake River
The American flag on the Perrine Bridge is roughly 400 pounds and stretches a quarter of an acre. The flag is on display in Twin Falls in honor of 9/11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 Chain Restaurants and Businesses We Want in Twin Falls, Idaho
There are some who might say that Twin Falls is plenty big enough and that we don't need any more restaurants or businesses. That may be true, but that doesn't mean we can't dream about having a few of the chain restaurants and businesses other cities get to enjoy. I'm not saying we bring back Blockbuster, even though that would be cool for a while, but along with businesses we've never had here it would be nice for a few of the ones we've lost to return.
Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Dubbed One of the Very Best in America
After a record-setting summer with 27 days in the triple digits, Boise and the surrounding area is more than ready for fall!. When fall really begins sort of depends on who you ask! According to Accuweather, there are really three types of “autumns.” Solar autumn is August-October. Meteorological fall is September-November. Astronomical autumn is what we see published on our calendars. In 2022, it starts on September 22.
Idaho To Halt Sale Of CBD Oil For Pets; Stock Up Now Twin Falls
Those southern Idaho pet owners that use CBD oil or hemp products to treat pets for various ailments will no longer see the products on Idaho store shelves beginning November 1, 2022. The Idaho Department of Agriculture recently deemed CBD oil unsafe for use on pets, and therefore state stores...
A Warm And Wet Winter May Be In Store For Twin Falls And We Need It
It looks like Twin Falls is in store for a warmer and wet winter. At least, according to the Farmers Almanac. I know it isn't always the most accurate, but it is at least a look. And honestly, let's hope this one is right because it is the weather we need this year.
KTVB
Southern Idaho weather: Thursday evening thunderstorms, more showers for the weekend
For Boise, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70's over the weekend. Next week, unsettled weather conditions will continue, with a chance of rain showers.
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
Why Idaho Needs to Stop Living in the Past and Improve Women’s Equality
Women's rights have been a hot topic over the last few years as women are fighting for equal rights, equal pay, and to be treated on the same level as every individual. Tremendous progress has been made over the last few years, but there continues to be room for improvement. While many companies have adjusted and evened out salaries, as well as many women are being hired for executive roles, there is still a lack of equality in certain areas. Some states have seen major improvements, while others are behind the times and slacking. When it comes to women's equality what states do it right, and what states need to get out of the past?
These Stunning Boise Homes Have Reduced More Than $100k (Pictures)
Everyone is talking about the real estate market, doesn't matter if you're in Boise, Idaho, or on the East coast. The housing market is crazy right now and people are trying to sell their homes for as much as they can get. My wife and I recently moved here from...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0