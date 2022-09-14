International study led by Singapore scientists discovers bacteria previously thought harmless can worsen existing lung disease

Read full article on original website
Calls for a return of 10-day Covid isolation as scientists say most people still infectious after five
CALLS for Brits to be forced back into isolation if they get Covid have been made - as scientists say people are still infectious after five days. Self isolation periods were scrapped after a mammoth vaccine rollout across the UK. That coupled with prior infection, and the fact that Omicron...
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover novel mechanism that causes rare brain disease
A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A mutation in the...
Most people infected by Covid Omicron variant were not aware they had it & probably helped spread it, scientists find
MOST people infected by the Covid Omicron variant were not aware they had it and so probably helped spread it, scientists have found. They tested blood from 2,479 healthcare workers and found 210 of them likely had the virus. But 56 per cent of these had no or mild symptoms.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
Scientists say that inhaled and nasal vaccines may be needed to beat Omicron. China just approved the world’s first inhaled one
Cansino Biologics' inhaled vaccine appeared more effective in clinical trials than China's other jabs.
MedicalXpress
Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'
Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
Three dead, six ill with mystery pneumonia ‘very similar to Covid’ in Argentina
Three people have died this week in Argentina due to pneumonia of unknown origin, local health authorities have said. Six others have been infected as experts ruled out Covid-19, influenza, and hantavirus as causative agents.Luis Medina Ruiz, the minister of public health of the Tucuman province, northwest Argentina, reported the death of a 70-year-old patient and the identification of three employees of the medical facility with symptoms.“What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in images [x-ray] very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out,” Dr Ruiz said. Of the...
earth.com
First Covid infection affects future immune responses
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
MedicalXpress
Data from Israel: Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccines remain rare, highest risk in young males
A new study from Israel found that the risk of developing myocarditis among males ages 16 to 19 years was about 1 in 15,000 after a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and the cases were rare and mild, according to new research published today in Circulation. Several previous...
Long COVID: How researchers are zeroing in on the self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind it
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and so-called cytokine storms – dangerous immune overreactions that can lead to tissue damage and death – in patients with severe COVID-19. It wasn’t long before researchers began to identify antibodies that target the patient’s own body rather than attacking SARS-CoV-2, the virus the causes COVID-19. Those studies revealed that patients with...
News-Medical.net
Study shows vaccine-derived poliovirus in infant with severe immunodeficiency
In a recent study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers identified type 3 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) in an infant. The oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) has been effective against poliomyelitis due to its ability to elicit intestinal and humoral immune responses. Sabin vaccine is a live attenuated poliovirus that stimulates the immune system by replicating in the intestine, thereby inducing immune responses against the vaccine strain.
pharmacytimes.com
Cold Sore-Causing Herpes Simplex 1 Traced Back to Prehistoric Roots
Viral DNA samples from 4 ancient cadavers suggest that HSV-1 transmission boomed with Bronze Age migrations and the introduction of kissing as a romantic and sexual cultural practice. The herpes simplex virus I (HSV-1) strain behind facial herpes arose 5000 years ago during the Bronze Age, possibly driven by the...
bioengineer.org
When microbiomes collide
Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) – the transfer of lower intestinal fluids and microbes from one individual to another – is sometimes used to treat inflammatory gut diseases, including ulcerative colitis and bacterial infections. Although a form of it was first recorded in 4th century China, it was introduced to western medicine in the 1950s. In the last two decades, it has steadily gained prominence.
bioengineer.org
Repeated infections associated with increased risk of some neurodegenerative diseases
Infections treated with specialty hospital care in early- and mid-life are associated with an increased subsequent risk of Alzheimer’s (AD) and Parkinson’s diseases (PD), but not amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a new study publishing September 15th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Jiangwei Sun of Karolinska Institute, Sweden, and colleagues.
bioengineer.org
Cleveland Clinic researchers discover new signal for triggering human immune response
September 15, 2022, CLEVELAND: Researchers from Cleveland Clinic’s Florida Research and Innovation Center (FRIC) found that disruption of a cellular structure, known as the actin cytoskeleton, is a “priming signal” for the body to respond to a virus. These findings, published in Cell this week, potentially lay the groundwork for development of new anti-viral vaccines and treatments.
Experimental COVID-19 vaccine could outsmart future coronavirus variants
The new COVID-19 booster shots going into arms across the country are prized for their ability to recognize the distinctive spike protein shared by BA.4 and BA.5, the Omicron strains that currently account for nearly 90% of coronavirus specimens now circulating in the U.S. But sooner or later, mutations in...
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Breakthrough Against COVID-19: Antibodies Identified That May Make Coronavirus Vaccines Unnecessary
Tel Aviv University scientists have isolated two antibodies that neutralize all known strains of COVID-19 – including Omicron – with up to 95% efficiency. The researchers: Targeted treatment with antibodies and their delivery to the body in high concentrations may serve as an effective substitute for vaccines, especially for at-risk populations such as those with weakened immune systems. By using antibody treatment, it is possible that the need to provide repeated booster shots to the entire population every time a new variant emerges will be eliminated.
bioengineer.org
Immunotherapy reduces lung and liver fibrosis in mice
Fibrosis is a pathological proliferation of connective tissue that destroys the organ tissue. It is the ultimate consequence of almost every kind of chronic damage. Fibrosis can occur in almost every type of tissue in the body, although the liver, lungs, heart and kidneys are most often affected. Fibrosis is responsible for up to 45 percent of all mortality in industrialized countries. Inflammation or vascular disorders often cause chronic organ damage. They activate the fibroblasts, which then begin to proliferate uncontrollably and create deposits of fibrous tissue. This scars the organ tissue, destroying it little by little. The functioning of the affected organ worsens noticeably until it fails completely.
bioengineer.org
Using artificial intelligence to improve tuberculosis treatments
Imagine you have 20 new compounds that have shown some effectiveness in treating a disease like tuberculosis (TB), which affects 10 million people worldwide and kills 1.5 million each year. For effective treatment, patients will need to take a combination of three or four drugs for months or even years because the TB bacteria behave differently in different environments in cells—and in some cases evolve to become drug-resistant. Twenty compounds in three- and four-drug combinations offer nearly 6,000 possible combinations. How do you decide which drugs to test together?
NBC News
Mystery respiratory illness kills 3 and sickens 7 in Argentina, health officials say
A mystery respiratory illness has stricken 10 people in Argentina, killing three, as health officials scramble to find out what's causing the malady that includes pneumonia, fever and abdominal pain. The cluster's tenth patient, an 81-year-old man, was revealed Friday by the health ministry in Tucumán Province. All 10 have...
