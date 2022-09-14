International study led by Singapore scientists discovers bacteria previously thought harmless can worsen existing lung disease

Fibrosis is a pathological proliferation of connective tissue that destroys the organ tissue. It is the ultimate consequence of almost every kind of chronic damage. Fibrosis can occur in almost every type of tissue in the body, although the liver, lungs, heart and kidneys are most often affected. Fibrosis is responsible for up to 45 percent of all mortality in industrialized countries. Inflammation or vascular disorders often cause chronic organ damage. They activate the fibroblasts, which then begin to proliferate uncontrollably and create deposits of fibrous tissue. This scars the organ tissue, destroying it little by little. The functioning of the affected organ worsens noticeably until it fails completely.

