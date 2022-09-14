ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

KVAL

Governor Brown requests a Federal Emergency Declaration for wildfires

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Wednesday, September 14, on her request to President Biden, to approve a federal emergency declaration for the state of Oregon, under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, due to the extreme risk of wildfires. The request...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon's labor force has grown, but unemployment rate has gone up

Oregon's unemployment rate went up last month. The first time since April of 2020. The state's employment department put out a new report Wednesday. The unemployment rate went from 3.5% in July. Up to 3.7% in August. But even though the unemployment rate ticked up, the state says Oregon's labor...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Some households eligible for SNAP replacement benefits due to wildfire events

Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the recent public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). ODHS says households who receive SNAP, who lost or disposed food that was...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Weyerhaeuser timber company employees strike over wages

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees at Weyerhaeuser sites in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. KATU News confirmed the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said negotiations for a new bargaining agreement have been ongoing since this spring.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect

Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
OREGON STATE

