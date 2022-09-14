Read full article on original website
KVAL
Oregon leaders prioritize ending bullying, harassment in student sports, activities
Oregon education leaders are taking strides to keep student sports and activities free from bullying and harassment. Since 2019, schools have seen an increase in negativity, bullying, and even hate speech and symbols in student activities. In a recent statement, the Oregon School Activities Association, Oregon Department of Education, and...
KVAL
Fundraiser doubles overnight for Iowa teen sentenced for killing her alleged rapist, heads toward $400k
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — A fundraiser has raised well more than twice the amount a teenage human trafficking victim was ordered to pay after she admitted to killing her alleged rapist. Now, that GoFundMe page has more than doubled its donations in less than 24 hours, and is...
KVAL
Governor Brown requests a Federal Emergency Declaration for wildfires
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Wednesday, September 14, on her request to President Biden, to approve a federal emergency declaration for the state of Oregon, under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, due to the extreme risk of wildfires. The request...
KVAL
50-year cold case cracked: Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested for murder
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A former Nevada deputy attorney general has been arrested for murder in connection to the 1972 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years, according to authorities. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested...
KVAL
Oregon's labor force has grown, but unemployment rate has gone up
Oregon's unemployment rate went up last month. The first time since April of 2020. The state's employment department put out a new report Wednesday. The unemployment rate went from 3.5% in July. Up to 3.7% in August. But even though the unemployment rate ticked up, the state says Oregon's labor...
KVAL
Some households eligible for SNAP replacement benefits due to wildfire events
Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the recent public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). ODHS says households who receive SNAP, who lost or disposed food that was...
KVAL
Weyerhaeuser timber company employees strike over wages
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees at Weyerhaeuser sites in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. KATU News confirmed the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said negotiations for a new bargaining agreement have been ongoing since this spring.
KVAL
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
KVAL
Coast Guard begins removing 2 abandoned military ships that sank in the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard is beginning work to pull two derelict boats from the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver. Earlier this month, the Coast Guard approved a plan that dedicates $1 million for this phase of the project. The plan was to restore the boats...
KVAL
New burn scar areas across Oregon have potential to become hazardous
Oregon is more than ready for rain. That will of course help reduce the wildfire threat across the state, but too much of a good thing can become hazardous. Especially over the new burn scar areas. We’re talking about the threat of flash flooding. Freshly burned areas are left...
KVAL
Gamefish limits and gear restrictions lifted for Haystack Reservoir; Sept.16 - Nov. 30
Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions starting September 16 through November 30. ODFW says draining of the reservoir, located near...
