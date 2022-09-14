Women's rights have been a hot topic over the last few years as women are fighting for equal rights, equal pay, and to be treated on the same level as every individual. Tremendous progress has been made over the last few years, but there continues to be room for improvement. While many companies have adjusted and evened out salaries, as well as many women are being hired for executive roles, there is still a lack of equality in certain areas. Some states have seen major improvements, while others are behind the times and slacking. When it comes to women's equality what states do it right, and what states need to get out of the past?

IDAHO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO