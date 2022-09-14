ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

5 Things to do this Beautiful Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
Old Businesses at Magic Valley Mall that Need to Make a Comeback

It’s inherently human to not appreciate what you have until it’s gone. We tend to long for what we don’t have, and we don’t realize how much we miss something until it goes away. Magic Valley Mall opened in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1986, and while it still stands today, there are some shops that have come and gone along the way. No disrespect intended to the current tenants at the mall, but there are a handful of stores that we would love to see make a comeback. See if you remember some of these and leave a comment on what former Magic Valley Mall stores you’d like to see resurrected.
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
Why Idaho Needs to Stop Living in the Past and Improve Women's Equality

Women's rights have been a hot topic over the last few years as women are fighting for equal rights, equal pay, and to be treated on the same level as every individual. Tremendous progress has been made over the last few years, but there continues to be room for improvement. While many companies have adjusted and evened out salaries, as well as many women are being hired for executive roles, there is still a lack of equality in certain areas. Some states have seen major improvements, while others are behind the times and slacking. When it comes to women's equality what states do it right, and what states need to get out of the past?
Why Idahoans Are Not Among the Hardest Workers in the United States

When it comes to working in Idaho, most people think of hard-working, blue-collared farmers and factory workers. While not everyone works those jobs, it is a reputation that most expect. With those jobs, also comes a reputation as being a hard worker. You can't be a farmer and be lazy, or else your crops suffer, your animals suffer, and your income will suffer as well. Idahoans are proud people and pride themselves on their work, and as much as many of us know this to be true, are the people of Idaho as hard of workers as we think they are? How does that reputation compare to the rest of the country?
Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

