Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: William Blakesly art exhibits
It’s been a damp week, no real rain, just an overcast wetness like living inside a cloud. It’s still dry as you dig into the ground. The shallow-rooted rhododendrons and young trees look as though they are trying their best to conserve what water is incorporated into their systems. Leaves are drooping, or turning colors and falling off completely. Our magnificent tulip tree is surrounded by a skirt of yellow and browning foliage.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beth Parker’s imagination on exhibit at the West Tisbury library
Beth Parker’s exhibition at the West Tisbury library is not quite like anything you have ever seen. What you’re looking at is hard to place, because it isn’t of this world, but rather one of Parker’s endlessly inventive imagination. Parker, who purposefully never titles her works, leaves them wide open for interpretation. Some pieces look like they might be from outer space with alien creatures, others seem as though you have jumped into a fish tank with tiny proto-beasts swimming in a bizarre underwater garden. Or maybe they are snapshots of the primordial ocean. Parker intentionally keeps her beings’ expressions neutral, saying, “It feels right, open to interpretation.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Community through local food
I sit down to write this week’s column on Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. I suppose this day will always be full of solemn memories of the tragedy of the day so long ago now. The kids I teach now, too young for the day to be their memory, don’t understand how much it affected our country. I’m not sad that they missed the tragedy but I do wish they were able to witness the way we all pulled together as one on Sept. 12. Will we ever feel that level of bonding and community again? I hope so, but I surely hope that it won’t take a devastating event to pull us together again. I have a heavy heart tonight.
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. considers special town meeting about MVRHS
The West Tisbury select board considered holding a special meeting about the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) regional agreement, which was sent to the state for review earlier this month, during a Wednesday, September 14, meeting. According to West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand, once the agreement was...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Winston’s Kitchen co-owner thankful for support
Winston’s Kitchen in Oak Bluffs may be back by this Saturday “if all goes well,” according to co-owner Lisa Christie. The anticipated return date would be one week after the restaurant had to shut down from an electrical outlet fire on September 10. Christie said Best Electricians...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Births
Faren Worthington and Oliver Osnoss of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Oona Sal Osnoss, on August 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Oona weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Samuel S. Torres. Gisleine Torres and Marcelo Torres of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Samuel S....
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: Focus group and senior transportation
The Aquinnah Wampanoag Powwow did not disappoint. While Saturday was remarkably warm, people came in droves to celebrate. There were many familiar faces among the regalia-clad dancers, singers, and musicians, but there were others who had traveled from other areas to perform and participate. My favorite were the children in regalia dancing traditional dances with confidence and authority. The food was on point, with Sly Fox from Mashpee serving up bluefish, salmon, and scallops, among other delectables. Theresa Manning was in charge of serving a lunch for the Wampanoag elders, which looked lovely. It was wonderful to see so many generations of Aquinnah families coming together.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Strings attached
It was a beautiful late summer day, but sunshine won’t get kites up in the air. “There was no wind, but the kids had a ball,” Holly Alaimo, organizer of the 11th annual Wind Festival in Oak Bluffs, said. “We were looking at the flags, and everything was just limp.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tivoli Day in Oak Bluffs
It’s one of the Island’s most anticipated events that waves goodbye to the busy summer season — Tivoli Day — and folks are getting ready for all the fun live entertainment, street vendors, dancing, and art to welcome fall. Head to Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 am to 6 pm and experience the big block party that’s been a tradition on the Vineyard for four decades. For details, call 774-563-9197.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Academic honors
Shaina McDonald of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University. Ashley Fauteux of Edgartown, at Southern New Hampshire University. Taylor Rogers of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University. Henry David Thoreau Scholarship. Ingrid R. Moore of Chilmark has been awarded the Thoreau Scholarship, in the amount of $26,000, to...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bass in the ‘new’ Grass
The fifth annual “Bass in the Grass” art initiative, coinciding with and honoring the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, is set to kick off. The Bass in the Grass fundraiser is made possible through collaborations among the Edgartown Board of Trade (EBT) and a handful of facilitating sponsors.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Freedom dreams’
As you walk down the hall on the second floor of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, the vibrant, 30- by 42-in. photographic portraits in the large, light-filled Hollinshead gallery straight ahead beckon to you. There is a community here waiting to welcome everyone into the space. “The Bureau: Grow, As...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christine M. Smith
Christine M. Smith died peacefully on August 23, 2022, at her home in Edgartown. She was 81 years old. Gesa Christiana Martinoff was born on March 6, 1941, to Ralph Martinoff and Waldtraut Dorothea von Schilling of Tallinn, Estonia. Chris’ father was killed in action in World War II, and her mother later married Hans Walter in Germany, with whom she had three children. Chris’ family moved to Glenside, Pa., in 1956.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Boning up
“This was real life. Oh my God, this was made in the olden days.”. Fossil enthusiasts and rock hounds of all ages attended this year’s National Fossil Day celebration at the Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs last Saturday, Sept. 10. The annual event, sponsored by the Oak Bluffs library and the Marine Paleobiological Research Institute (MPRI), was celebrated a month earlier than last year, and in a new venue.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Two popular Oak Bluffs restaurants closing
The Cardboard Box and Oyster Bar 02557 of Oak Bluffs will be closing their doors, owners Ben and Erica DeForest announced on Facebook. The last night of operation for the two restaurants will be on Saturday, Sept. 17. “We’re very grateful to the Island community that supported us,” Ben DeForest...
Martha's Vineyard Times
20 artists ‘Celebrate the Sea’ at Galaxy Gallery
The Oak Bluffs’ Galaxy Gallery, which bills itself “A Gallery of Stellar Artists,” opens a new show today on Thursday, Sept. 15. Twenty artists will display their work at the nonprofit cooperative Arts District gallery on the theme of “Celebrating the Sea.”. “Everybody is enthusiastic,” says...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Garden Notes: Watch for deer on the roads
Fall is lawn repair time. Based on trends, it is likely that dry summers and drought figure in our future. Letting the grass attend to itself seems like a viable way to go for those who are comfortable with a laissez-faire style. We mowed the lawn just twice this summer, and only parts of it at that. It is not irrigated, it goes without saying, and grew very slowly, but was one of the greenest ones around.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Howes House focus study looks for volunteers
The Howes House building committee is looking for volunteers to “participate in a focus group meeting to share their thoughts about what the building’s space needs might — or should — be in the years to come,” according to an announcement on the Chilmark town website. Howes House is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Historic East Chop house demolition denied
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to deny the proposed demolition of an Oak Bluffs house at 7 Arlington Ave,. Commissioners denied the application in a 8-2-1 vote and without prejudice, allowing the applicants to submit another request before the typical two year waiting period.
Martha's Vineyard Times
How to make donations or volunteer
Many of you have asked how you can help with the ongoing efforts to provide shelter, clothing, and food to the 50 Venezuelan migrants and refugees who arrived Wednesday on Martha’s Vineyard. Here’s what we know:. To make donations see mvcommunityservices.org/helpmigrants. Don’t bring items to St. Andrew’s Church....
