Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 5. This article will be updated with links and recaps. Next: Sept. 24 vs. Rock Creek Christian (Md.) Next: Sept. 23 AH at Walsh Jesuit; SI at River Rouge (MI) No....
Week 5 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 5 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
No. 15 Avon Lake overcomes early deficit to defeat Berea-Midpark 35-21
BEREA, Ohio – Avon Lake overcame an early 14-point deficit and piled up over 350 yards to defeat host Berea-Midpark, 35-21, in Southwestern Conference action on Friday night. After trailing 14-0, the Shoremen outscored the Titans 35-7 the rest of the way to secure the win. “It was nice...
Hoban saves Lamar Sperling for St. Ignatius in 28-7 win: Highlights, by numbers
AKRON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling had not run more than 20 times the previous three weeks. Coach Tim Tyrrell wanted to save him for a big game, such as the Knights’ 28-7 win Friday night against St. Ignatius. Hoban (5-0), which entered the...
No. 14 Kirtland has too much firepower for Geneva in 43-13 win
KIRTLAND, Ohio — It’s a father’s dream to have at least one son doing great things on the gridiron. Tiger LaVerde has two. Jake and Philip LaVerde helped the Kirtland Hornets beat the Geneva Eagles, 43-13, Friday at Walter A. Rogers Stadium in Kirtland. Jake, a freshman...
No. 4 Avon uses second-half explosion to rout Elyria, 48-6
AVON, Ohio — Locking into a Southwestern Conference battle for about three and a half quarters, No. 4 Avon had its lead cut to 14-6 with 9:43 remaining in the third before ending the game on a 34-0 run to top Elyria, 48-6. For most of the game Friday night, Avon (4-1) and Elyria (2-3) were going head-to-head in a defensive battle, with the Eagles holding an edge with a pair of scores.
Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards lift No. 2 Hoban past No. 5 St. Ignatius, 28-7
AKRON, Ohio — Graduated teammates from a year ago texted Lamar Sperling during the week. They wanted him and his Archbishop Hoban football teammates to beat St. Ignatius for them. A last-second field goal that the Wildcats blocked and ran back for a touchdown in last season’s meeting didn’t sit well with any of them.
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 5 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Already this year there have been jaw dropping high school football performances around the state. From Danny Stoddard breaking Drew Allar’s single-game Medina passing yards record against Avon, to the emergence of Rootstown running back Cody Coontz over the first four weeks, things have been shaping up for an exciting back half of the season.
No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28
MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
No. 10 Olmsted Falls blows past No. 24 North Ridgeville, 42-10
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville, No. 24 in this week’s cleveland.com top 25, came into Friday night’s Southwestern Conference home game undefeated and feeling very confident, having opened 4-0 for the first time since 2009. It only took barely a half before rival Olmsted Falls officially...
Twin principals renew football rivalry in Stark County
The Louisville Leopards and the Northwest Indians were once one of the fiercest rivals of Stark County high school athletics.
Woodridge uses TD scramble from Charles Lambes to top Norton in overtime, 28-21
NORTON, Ohio — Once Woodridge junior quarterback Charles Lambes scrambled left out of the pocket and didn’t see his designed man open, he knew he had to make a play himself. Then he did. After scrambling back right, Lambes found an open hole in the middle of the...
Archbishop Hoban student section includes 'superfans'
AKRON, Ohio — Senior Andrew Griffith said banging a drum followed by a clap is a tradition. “Since I was a freshman I was up there, but just carrying on the tradition, and it’s just, it's a fun thing to have," Griffith said. He’s now one of several...
No. 9 Chardon bounces back vs. Mayfield, pulling away late for 31-14 win
CHARDON, Ohio — For most of the Chardon football team, this was uncharted waters. After winning 31 games in a row, including consecutive Division III state titles, the Hilltoppers found themselves on the short end of a 21-7 count against Riverside last week. Next on the schedule was upstart...
Defense lifts No. 13 Hudson in 17-7 triumph over No. 19 Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ohio — No. 13 Hudson’s trip to No. 19 Wadsworth, was touted as a showcase of two of the Suburban League’s top offenses squaring off in a vitally important mid-season matchup. However, defense ruled the day in Hudson’s 17-7 victory over the Grizzlies at Art Wright...
