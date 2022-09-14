ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 4 Avon uses second-half explosion to rout Elyria, 48-6

AVON, Ohio — Locking into a Southwestern Conference battle for about three and a half quarters, No. 4 Avon had its lead cut to 14-6 with 9:43 remaining in the third before ending the game on a 34-0 run to top Elyria, 48-6. For most of the game Friday night, Avon (4-1) and Elyria (2-3) were going head-to-head in a defensive battle, with the Eagles holding an edge with a pair of scores.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 5 of the high school football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Already this year there have been jaw dropping high school football performances around the state. From Danny Stoddard breaking Drew Allar’s single-game Medina passing yards record against Avon, to the emergence of Rootstown running back Cody Coontz over the first four weeks, things have been shaping up for an exciting back half of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28

MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
MASSILLON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Archbishop Hoban student section includes 'superfans'

AKRON, Ohio — Senior Andrew Griffith said banging a drum followed by a clap is a tradition. “Since I was a freshman I was up there, but just carrying on the tradition, and it’s just, it's a fun thing to have," Griffith said. He’s now one of several...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

